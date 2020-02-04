2020 Feature Win List Week Five: McFadden Leads While Green, Courtney, and Smee Move up the List

(February 4, 2020) — James McFadden continues to lead the feature win list while Garrett Green, Tyler Courtney, and Nathan Smee all moved up the feature win list this week scoring their second victories five weeks into the 2020 season.

Green entered the list by winning both Top Gun Sprint Car Series events Thursday and Saturday at East Bay Raceway Park. Smee scored his second win of the calendar year Saturday at Valvoline Raceway while Courtney was victorious on Saturday Western Sprints Speedway.

The trio of Green, Courtney, and Smee are part of a 12 driver tie for fourth position on the list.

2020 Feature Win List

Updated 02/04/2020 at 7:30 a.m. EST

1. James McFadden – 4

2. Donny Schatz – 3

3. Kyle Larson – 3

4. Buddy Kofoid – 2

5. Carson Macedo – 2

6. Garrett Green – 2

7. Kalib Henry – 2

8. Michael Pickens – 2

9. Nathan Smee – 2

10. Shane Stewart – 2

11. Trent Martin – 2

12. Tyler Courtney – 2

13. Brad Sweet – 1

14. Brent Kratzmann – 1

15. Brock Dean – 1

16. Callum Williamson – 1

17. Cannon McIntosh – 1

18. Chris James – 1

19. Christopher Bell – 1

20. Corey McCullagh – 1

21. Cory Eliason – 1

22. Daniel Eggleton – 1

23. Daniel Rogers – 1

24. Daniel Storer – 1

25. Dayn Bentvelzen – 1

26. Jacob Jolly – 1

27. Jake Ashworth – 1

28. Jamie Duff – 1

29. Jamie Larsen – 1

30. Jamie Veal – 1

31. Jason Bates – 1

32. Keaton Dahm – 1

33. Keke Falland – 1

34. Luke Dillon – 1

35. Luke Redpath – 1

36. Marcus Dumesny – 1

37. Matt Jackson – 1

38. Matt Mills – 1

39. Matthew Leversedge – 1

40. Michael Keen – 1

41. Michael Stewart – 1

42. Nathan Howard – 1

43. Peter Hunnibell – 1

44. Rico Abreu – 1

45. Rodney Wood – 1

46. Rusty Whittaker – 1

47. Scott Bogucki – 1

48. Stevie Sussex – 1

49. Tanner Thorson – 1

50. Tim King – 1

51. Tom Lumsden – 1

52. Tom Payet – 1

53. Troy DeCaire – 1

54. Zeb Wise – 1