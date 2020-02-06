Priority Aviation $20,000 Sponsorship Returns with Added Bonuses!

Knoxville, IA, January 28, 2020 – The popular Priority Aviation $20,000 Knoxville Nationals Sponsorship benefiting the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum returns in 2020, with a twist! Drivers planning on competing at Knoxville Raceway in Iowa in the August 360 and 410 Knoxville Nationals are eligible. The drivers/teams who raise the most funds for the non-profit museum through memberships or donations will again be rewarded cash bonuses.

In addition to the $20,000 first place prize for the driver/team raising the most funds for the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, Richard and Jennifer Marshall, of Priority Aviation, will be awarding the second place earner $10,000 and the third place earner $5,000!

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee Lance Dewease of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania, was the recipient of the $20,000 sponsorship in the program’s inaugural season of 2019. The program brought in over $60,000 last year for the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum’s Bryan Clauson Suite Tower construction.

“Jennifer and I were quite humbled by the huge success of last year’s contest,” says Richard Marshall of Priority Aviation. “It was special to see the fan interaction, creativity and competition amongst the drivers. Mostly, it shows how strong sprint car racing is coast to coast! We remain committed to helping the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum complete their fund drive for the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower and the operating costs that keep the Hall of Fame and Museum alive. Hence, we are honored to be able to repeat the contest, with the added incentive for those drivers that come in second and third.”

“We can’t thank Richard and Jennifer Marshall enough for thinking of us again with their Priority Aviation $20,000 Sponsorship,” says Bob Baker, executive director of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum. “Their generosity to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the sport in general has been and continues to be extremely important in its growth. Adding a second and third place prize will only add to the excitement of their program. It will be good to see not only one team, but three rewarded for their contributions to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum!”

All that sprint car teams and fans need to do is have their prospective members or donors visit www.SprintCarStuff.com and order a membership there, or contact the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum. If ordering online, specify your driver or race team in the “Notes” section on the final page.

The driver or team with the highest amount of donations returned to the museum before July 31, 2020 at 6 p.m., will receive the $20,000 sponsorship funding. Second will be awarded $10,000 and third, $5,000. Memberships start at only $25 per year, but any donation amount will be accepted. So everyone can afford to help out their favorite race team and the museum!

For more information on the Priority Aviation $20,000 Knoxville Nationals Sponsorship please call the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum at 1-800-874-4488.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!