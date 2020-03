Allstar Performance Event List: March 6-8, 2020

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place March 6-8, 2020 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday March 6, 2020

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – USA – USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series / USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series

Chatham Speedway – Chatham, LA – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Merced Speedway – Merced, CA – USA – ASCS National Tour

Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Saturday March 7, 2020

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – USA – USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series / USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series

Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ – USA – ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series

Chatham Speedway – Chatham, LA – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Citrus County Speedway – Inverness, FL – USA – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series

Hendry County Motorsports Park – Clewiston, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series

Hobart Speedway – Sorell Creek, TAS – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – USA – Texas Sprint Series

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, SA – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – ASCS National Tour

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – USA – Sprint Series of Oklahoma

Simpson Speedway – Jancourt East, VIC – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria – Australian 360 Sprintcar Title

Simpson Speedway – Jancourt East, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Southern Illinois Center – DuQuoin, IL – USA – USAC National Midget Car Championship

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Midget Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Sr. Sprints

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – VRA Sprint Cars

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Sunday March 8, 2020

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – ASCS National Tour

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – USA – Sprint Series of Oklahoma

Simpson Speedway – Jancourt East, VIC – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria – Australian 360 Sprintcar Title

Simpson Speedway – Jancourt East, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars