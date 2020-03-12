Attica Raceway Park Keeping Tabs on COVID-19

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (March 12, 2020) – With Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Action signing an order March 12 prohibiting mass gatherings of 100 people or more in one room or building in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, Attica Raceway Park officials are monitoring the ever-changing situation. “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speed plant is scheduled to open for the 2020 season on Friday, March 20 (rain date of Saturday, March 21).

“John Bores (promoter) and I will continue to monitor the situation. We are in a holding pattern as of now and waiting to see how things play out through the weekend. We will update everyone the first of the week,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at Attica Raceway Park. “Our utmost concern is making sure our fans, race teams and employees are safe.”

As of Tuesday, March 12, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio rose to five with 52 persons under investigation and 30 people who have had negative tests returned, according to Dr. Action. DeWine’s order excludes shopping malls, airports, typical office environments and religious gatherings as those are defined as areas where 100 or more people may be “in transit” according to DeWine.