Placerville Speedway season on hold for time being

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The Placerville Speedway season is on hold until further notice due to the continued COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. On March 19th, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay at home order, which includes having no public events and gatherings of any number for the foreseeable future.

Shortly before the Governor gave his orders, El Dorado County’s chief health officer issued a directive telling residents to remain at home for approximately one month to slow the coronavirus spread.

The previously scheduled events at Placerville Speedway on March 21st, March 28th, April 4th and April 11th have been postponed. As everyone knows this is a fluid situation and will be updated when changes occur. The speedway will be working with the El Dorado County Fairgrounds about possible make-up dates.

We encourage everyone to spend time with family, stay safe and follow all guidelines they have encouraged. The entire staff of Russell Motorsports Inc. can’t wait to see all our great fans and teams once we get back to racing.

