USCS races at Lexington 104 and Old No. Speedway cancelled for this weekend

From Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – March 26, 2020 – Due to the continued National and International battle with the Coronavirus Pandemic and social distancing guidelines in place the United Sprint Car Series the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters events scheduled for Lexington 104 Speedway in Lexington, TN on Friday, March 27th and Saturday, March 28th at Old No.1 Speedway in Harrisburg, AR have been cancelled.

This USCS has suspended racing action for the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour and regional series as well as the www.RockAuto.com USCS Powri Outlaw 600 Micro schedules until racing can resume.

USCS Founder and President, Pete Walton said, “Racing schedules and activities for the USCS will resume as soon as possible. We have over 50 events still to run on our 2020 and 24th season schedule.

The USCS intends to fully support the measures in place under the direction of the President Trump, the state Governors and local authorities for the health and well-being of all including race fans, race teams and staff members of the series and facilities. Please, do your part and practice the advised guidelines to do all you can to stop the spread of this dangerous virus so life can get back to normal sooner than later” Walton concluded.

For news and updates visit www.uscsracing, USCS Racing on Facebook and Twitter and the My Race Pass app. For questions you may reach the USCS Office at 770-865-6097