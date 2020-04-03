All Star Circuit of Champions’ April schedule postponed in response to COVID-19

From Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (April 3, 2020) – In accordance with the federal government’s 30-day extension of its social distancing guidelines and several states’ mandatory stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire April segment of the 2020 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 schedule has been postponed.

The seven events affected by the recent social distancing extension includes Attica Raceway Park’s Spring Nationals on Friday and Saturday, April 10-11, the $12,000-to-win Thursday Night Thunder event at Virginia Motor Speedway on Thursday, April 16, the annual Tommy Hinnershitz Classic at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday, April 17, the fifth running of the Keith Kauffman Classic at Port Royal Speedway on Saturday, April 18, the Johnny Grum Classic at Bedford Speedway on Sunday, April 19, and the season’s first visit to Wayne County Speedway on Saturday, April 25. Series and track officials are working together to find suitable make-up dates.

“We are all in the same boat with every other sanctioning body and sports league in America right now and we want to be part of the solution and abide by state orders and federal guidelines,” said Tony Stewart, owner of the All Stars. “Originally, we were going to take a week-to-week approach, but with the stay at home orders in certain states and social distancing guidelines, it made sense to postpone the month of April. We aren’t going to put anyone on the road and at risk until we are given the green light by state and federal officials. Thank you to the tracks for the open lines of communication over the past few weeks. We hope to reschedule as many dates as possible once we are able to return to racing.”

The All Stars will continue to monitor the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and will release updates when appropriate. Tentatively, the All Star Circuit of Champions will begin their 2020 championship point season on Friday and Saturday, May 1-2, with visits to Lernerville Speedway and Sharon Speedway, respectively.

