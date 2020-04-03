Knoxville Raceway Ticket Policy

From Kendra Jacobs

As of now, there are no plans to cancel any of the events that tickets are currently available for. These include:

Brownells Big Guns Bash with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series – June 12 & 13

BRANDT Professional Agriculture Corn Belt Nationals – July 10 & 11

Marion County Fair Concert – July 17

My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank – August 6-8

Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank – August 9

NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s – August 12-15

Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals – September 17-19

If any of these events were to be canceled due to Coronavirus, there are three options for ticket holders: roll your tickets to the corresponding 2021 event and keep your same seats; use the value of your tickets toward any other ticket purchase in 2020 or 2021; or request a refund (getting the same seats for the 2021 corresponding event cannot be guaranteed).

If you have questions about camping, season tickets, and more, please call the ticket office at 641-842-5431.