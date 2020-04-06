Fremont Speedway postpones April events, eyes extending season

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Due to the extension of the state and federal governments’ “stay at home” order through May 1 in an effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus pandemic, Fremont Speedway officials have postponed the April 18 and April 25 events. Track officials will continue to monitor the ever-changing situation and make adjustments to the 2020 racing schedule as needed to comply with the state’s orders.

“Right now we are looking at possible make-up dates for these two events. We want our race fans, race teams and track staff to be safe and stay healthy and encourage everyone to do their part when it comes to social distancing and to stay at home if at all possible. If everyone follows the guidelines we can save lives and can get back to having fun at the track,” said Ryan Schiets, Fremont Speedway Board of Directors member.

Schiets added should the “stay at home”order be extended past May 1, Fremont Speedway officials are looking at possibly extending the racing season into the middle of October.

“We are looking at every possible scenario to give our fans and race teams as many opportunities as possible and that includes extending the season into October. If that option is utilized we would still make the Jim and Joanne Ford Classic our finale, and just move it ahead a month if necessary,” Schiets said

For the time being, the season opener for “The Track That Action Built” is scheduled for Saturday, May 2 for the Custom Metal Works Open Wheel Shoot-Out featuring All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group winged 410 sprints, the 305/NRA 360 challenge and the MPD Racing Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series non-wing sprints.