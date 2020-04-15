RacinBoys Hosts Live Video Stream of Inaugural Lucas Oil ASCS iRacing Invitational Series Race Friday at Williams Grove

Inside Line Promotions

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (April 15, 2020) – While racing has been put on hold across the country for the last few weeks because of COVID-19, many drivers have been turning to the online world to scratch the racing itch.

The Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour is the newest series to offer virtual racing. The debut for the Lucas Oil ASCS iRacing Invitational Series is Friday when the 360ci winged sprint car series hosts an online event at the famed Williams Grove Speedway – the half-mile dirt oval that is up next for the series in the real world.

RacinBoys will provide live video of the online race that will be contested on iRacing beginning at 6 p.m. (Eastern). The stream will be free and will be shown on the RacinBoys website and Facebook page.

Qualifying kicks off the action prior to five heat races. Features include a D Main, C Main and B Main prior to the 35-lap main event that will showcase 22 drivers.

A whopping 50 invitations have been extended to racers from around the country. Stayed tuned to the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour social media accounts for the driver roster, which will be released in the near future.

