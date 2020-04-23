Eldora iRacing Sprint Driver List Released for Thursday

From USAC

Sprint Cars routinely put on a show on the banks of The Big E, Eldora Speedway, and it’s gonna get wild this Thursday night, April 23, 9pm EST for the USAC AMSOIL iRacing Challenge presented by NOS Energy Drink on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3dwwlJW.

Sixty drivers are entered for the event at the virtual half-mile, high-banked dirt oval in western Ohio, and extra prize money is on the line this Thursday.

A $500 top prize is up for grabs for the winner of the event along with $300 for second, $200 for third and $100 for fourth presented by Baldwin Brothers Racing, Hayward Motorsports, Petry Motorsports and TOPP Motorsports, along with Flowdynamics, which has come on board for the event with extra cash, including $100 to the hard charger and $50 apiece to the fast qualifier and to the hard work award winner – the slowest qualifier to make the feature event.

April 2: Kokomo Speedway (Midgets) – WINNER: Brennan Rogers

April 9: Knoxville Raceway (Sprints) – WINNER: Aiden Purdue

April 16: Williams Grove Speedway (Midgets) – WINNER: Daison Pursley

April 23: Eldora Speedway (Sprints)

April 30: Eldora Speedway (Midgets)

ROUND 4 – ELDORA SPRINT CAR iRACING CHALLENGE ENTRY LIST

