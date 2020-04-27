MAY 9TH BAKERSFIELD USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SHOW IS CANCELLED

By Lance Jennings

APRIL 27, 2020… Due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus, USAC Western Director Chris Kearns has announced that the May 9th AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car show at Bakersfield Speedway has been cancelled. USAC and the track promoters are working on options to reschedule events once racing resumes.

Everyone is encouraged to stay inside and follow the guidelines set by city, county, state, and federal government officials.

