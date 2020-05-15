ASCS Warrior/Sooner Showdown at Lake Ozark Canceled Due to Rain

From Bryan Hulbert

ELDON, MO (May 15, 2020) – Already receiving large amounts of rain overnight, and looking at a wet forecast for this weekend, officials at Lake Ozark Speedway have made the call to cancel events slated for Saturday, May 16, 2020.

The race has been rescheduled to Sunday, May 24 with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps in action along with POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars. The ASCS Sooner Region will not be a part of the make-up date.

Tickets already purchased will be valid for the May 24 event. Any questions about tickets need to be directed towards Lake Ozark Speedway at (573) 418-0565 or online at http://www.lakeozarkspeedway.net.

Lake Ozark Speedway is located at 50 Twiggy Ln. in Eldon, Mo. More information on the track can be found by calling (573) 418-0565 or online at http://www.lakeozarkspeedway.net.

