Miller Shifts from Driver to Promoter Promoter for Quarantine 30 at Gravity Park Speedway

From Pedal Down Promotions

(May 18, 2020) – After a month-long delay to the 2020 racing season due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) public health emergency and statewide safer at home order, the roar of racing engines will return with the Quarantine 30 presented by Miller Family Motorsports Saturday, May 23 at Gravity Park Speedway in Chilton.

The idea to launch the inaugural event, which will feature a full program of 360 Sprint Cars, A Modifieds and B Modifieds, was fueled by the passion of veteran Sprint Car racer Adam Miller of Plymouth, who is embracing his first opportunity as a race promoter.

“I’ve been thinking about promoting a race for several years, but this is the first one that has materialized,” Miller said. “The timing just made sense to try and get something put together. I could have never imagined it would come together so quickly, but people are wanting to race now that things are open so it just worked out.

“I had considered a couple different tracks, but any track that resides within a county fairgrounds seemed like it wasn’t going to be feasible with many counties still pushing the recommended guidelines as far as the CDC is concerned,” he said. “I had talked with Gravity Park Speedway owner Bob Schneider before when practicing there about getting Sprint Cars up there for a show. We’ve just never been able to make it work due to scheduling with MSA or Plymouth Dirt Track. Now that nothing else is running, it made sense to try and give it a shot.”

The Quarantine 30 will mark the first time the 360 Sprint Car division has competed at the Gravity Park Speedway bullring, which opened in 2018. The event will feature a 30-lap 360 Sprint Car A main paying $1,000 to win and $200 to start. The A Modifieds will contest a 25-lap A Main paying $750 to win and $120 to start. The B Modifieds will complete a 25-lap B Main featuring a $500 first-place payday and $100 to start.

“This will be the first actual Sprint Car race at Gravity Park,” Miller said. “I have practiced there before in a Sprint Car and several other Sprint Car drivers have as well. It reminds me a little bit of the old fairgrounds racetrack in Chilton, but it’s bigger. They’ve also made some improvements to the shape of the track and the racing surface over the past year.

“The 360 Sprint Cars will follow MSA engine and car rules,” Miller said. “The A Mods and B Mods are following the Gravity Park rules.”

Spectators will be permitting to attend with no attendance restrictions anticipated. Admission is $20 for adults, ages 11-17 will be admitted for $10 and ages 10 and under will be free with a paying adult. Pit passes are $30.

“There are no formal COVID-19 restrictions in place that we are aware of at this time,” Miller said. “However, we will adhere to any restrictions on crowd size if they are communicated to us, and we are encouraging the standard safety protocols, including social distancing, face masks, keeping to your own pit area or with your family if you’re in the grandstand.”

Miller is hopeful that the event will run smoothly, which could lead to a return appearance or two for the 360 Sprint Cars at Gravity Park Speedway.

“I’m hoping for a good night of racing,” Miller said. “I want all the drivers fans and crews to be able to enjoy what we love to do. I would like to have an efficient, safe night at the track. If it works, I’d like to get the Sprint Cars back there a few more times.

“We will be running a progressive show and drawing numbers to determine heat race lineups,” he said. “We will transfer a certain number of cars from each heat with the top two from each heat race going to a redraw. We will start 20 cars in the A Mains in all divisions.”

Miller is eager to get the 2020 racing season going and has been pleased with the support he has received so far.

“The response so far has been positive,” Miller said. “There are some skeptics, but I think that’s to be expected. We ask that everyone be respectful of each other’s space and try and enjoy a night at the racetrack. We are actively looking for sponsors. We would like to help advertise those businesses trying to get back on their feet as we know times are tough.

“I would like to thank Bob Schneider and the Gravity Park Speedway staff, Dan Teunissen, Paul Pokorski and Andrew Shuffelbotham for helping to put this event together,” he said.

Gates open at 1 p.m. with the pill draw for heat race starting positions from 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., drivers meeting at 4:45 p.m., warm-ups at 5 p.m. and racing at 6 p.m.

For more information on sponsoring the Quarantine 30, contact Adam Miller at 920-889-2484 or milleradam24@gmail.com.