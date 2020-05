FARMINGTON, MO (May 23, 2020) — Mark Smith continued his hot streak during the 2020 season scoring his first winged 410 sprint car victory Saturday at St. Francois County Raceway. Smith, who had 9 victories so far this season in the 360 sprint car division, picked up his 10th win of the 2020 season on Saturday, locking himself into Sunday’s finale along with second place finisher Kyle Bellm. Jacob Patton, Terry Babb, and Joey Montgomery rounded out the top five.