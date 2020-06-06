Sweet Completes Weekend Sweep of Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, WI (June 6, 2020) — Brad Sweet had one of his most productive nights to date during the 2020 season winning Saturday’s World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature at Beaver Dam Raceway. The win gave Sweet a weekend sweep of both main events at Beaver Dam and his third victory in a row at the facility. In addition, misfortune for Logan Schuchart towards the end of the main event gave Sweet and the Kasey Kahne Racing team the World of Outlaws point lead.

10 time World of Outlaws champion Donny Schatz finished in the runner up position while David Gravel rounded out the podium.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Beaver Dam Raceway

Beaver Dam, WI

Saturday June 6, 2020

Feature:

1. 49 – Brad Sweet

2. 15 – Donny Schatz

3. 41 – David Gravel

4. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild

5. 71 – Shane Stewart

6. 5 – Brent Marks

7. 2 – Carson Macedo

8. 2M – Kerry Madsen

9. 9 – Kasey Kahne

10. 1A – Jacob Allen

11. 7S – Jason Sides

12. 11K – Kraig Kinser

13. 17B – Bill Balog

14. 14 – Parker Price-Miller

15. 83 – Daryn Pittman

16. 3 – Tim Kaeding

17. 13 – Mark Dobmeier

18. 23 – Russel Borland

19. 9K – Kyle Schuett

20. 6 – Bill Rose

21. 1S – Logan Schuchart

22. 73 – Jake Blackhurst

23. 10W – Scotty Thiel

24. 33M – Mason Daniel