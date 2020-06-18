National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum 2021 Calendars Now Available!

By Bob Baker

(National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, Knoxville, IA) June 17, 2020 – National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum 2021 calendars are now available! The popular calendar features cars that have been or are going to be exhibited in the museum as well as photos of our 2020 National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductees.

Each month features a car (or cars) with a caption describing them. Calendars are also “appointment style,” allowing you to write your daily engagements in. In addition, birthdays of National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductees are included.

To order your calendar, visit www.SprintCarStuff.com, give the museum a call at 1-800-874-4488, or visit us at One Sprint Capital Place in Knoxville, Iowa.

While you are here, enjoy our current “Salute to Champion Greg Hodnett” exhibit, our tribute to the 60th running of the Knoxville Nationals, and much more!

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!