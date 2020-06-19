Carson Short Scores First Career World of Outlaws Feature Victory

By T.J. Buffenbarger

HAUBSTADT, IN (June 19, 2020) — Carson Short continued to prove his mastery of Tri-State Speedway by picking up his first career World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series victory Friday night. Short was brilliant through lapped traffic and held off multiple challenges from Sheldon Haudenschild with five laps to go for the victory.

Ironically Short picked up his first career USAC National Sprint Car Series victory at Tri-State Speedway back in 2016. Repeating that same feat with with the World of Outlaws at Tri-State Speedway almost Short speechless in victory lane.

“I don’t even know what to say. This car was on rails. That had to be a good race. Sheldon (Haudenschild) was giving me a run for my money there. Honestly, I cannot say enough about my whole family, everybody that works on this car, Robert Brown Jr,” said Short. “This is going to be a memorable one”.

Short started on the pole and took the lead on the opening lap as Chase Stockon briefly passed Haudenschild for second only to have Haudenschild take the spot back one lap later. As Short, Haudenschild, and Stockon pulled away David Gravel, Carson Macedo, and Brad Sweet were racing three wide for fourth before Gravel took the spot on lap five.

Short started overtaking slower cars, allowing Haudenschild to close until the red flag appeared when Jeff Swindell took a wild flip out of the racetrack between turns one and two. Swindell emerged from his car under his own power.

Short pulled away from Haudenschild after the restart while Stockon, Sweet, and Gravel were racing three-wide for the third spot.

Short was pulling away from Haudenschild overtaking slower cars at such a pace that Haudenschild could not close. With 11 laps to go through Short was held up just enough in traffic to allow Haudenschild to close, but Short was able to slip by a pair of cars to maintain some distance between himself and Haudenschild

Shane Stewart and Sammy Swindell got together with Stewart spinning just after Short had lapped them to bring out a caution flag with five laps to go. This gave Short the advantage of a single file restart.

Short was under immediate pressure from Haudenschild attempting two different slide job attempts that Short was able to cross over and maintain the lead. Over the final three laps Short pulled away for the victory over Haudenschild, Gravel, Macedo, and Sweet rounded out the top five.

Short’s prowess getting through the slower cars was a key portion to the victory.

“I thought I was going to get in trouble there in lapped traffic a couple of times, but luckily I was able to hold (Haudenschild) off and get this win,” said Short. “It probably wasn’t always the cleanest pass, but I was racing for the win and they were racing for the back.”

Haudenschild was congratulatory to Short on how well he handled the pressure of leading a World of Outlaws feature through slower traffic.

“Hats off to Carson, he did a phenomenal job,” said Haudenschild. “I was waiting for him to make a mistake and he just didn’t do it. Then I was waiting on traffic and he got through there really well. Congrats to him, I love seeing first time winners. Obviously, I would have loved to beat him, but happy with second. We’ve been really good here and we need to keep this momentum rolling. I keep telling my guys if we keep being in the top five, we’re going to win races.”

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Tri-State Speedway

Haubstadt, IN

Friday June 19, 2020

Qualifying

1. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 12.626

2. 2-Carson Macedo, 12.794

3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 12.798

4. 5S-Chase Stockon, 12.816

5. 41-David Gravel, 12.831

6. 26-Cory Eliason, 12.842

7. 24-Rico Abreu, 12.91

8. 21-Carson Short, 12.952

9. 49-Brad Sweet, 12.957

10. 55-Hunter Schuerenburg, 12.971

11. 44-Jeff Swindell, 12.99

12. 39-Sammy Swindell, 13.007

13. 5X-Justin Peck, 13.048

14. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 13.086

15. 3-Jac Haudenschild, 13.115

16. 18-Ian Madsen, 13.135

17. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.152

18. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 13.174

19. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.191

20. 71-Shane Stewart, 13.268

21. 3X-Ayrton Gennetten, 13.284

22. 15H-Sam Hafertepe, 13.297

23. 14-Parker Price-Miller, 13.364

24. 1A-Jacob Allen, 13.383

25. 7-Critter Malone, 13.393

26. 7S-Jason Sides, 13.444

27. 33M-Mason Daniel, 13.485

28. 83-Daryn Pittman, 13.49

29. 61M-Stephen Schnapf, 13.547

30. 29-Brayton Lynch, 13.734

31. 33-Andy Bishop, 13.999

32. 20-Chayse Hayhurst, 14.281

33. 6-Bill Rose, 14.778

DRYDENE Heat #1 (10 Laps)

Top 5 Transfer

1. 41-David Gravel [2]

2. 49-Brad Sweet [3]

3. 2M-Kerry Madsen [1]

4. 15-Donny Schatz [5]

5. 5X-Justin Peck [4]

6. 3X-Ayrton Gennetten [6]

7. 6-Bill Rose [9]

8. 61M-Stephen Schnapf [8]

9. 7-Critter Malone [7]

DRYDENE Heat #2 (10 Laps)

Top 5 Transfer

1. 2-Carson Macedo [1]

2. 26-Cory Eliason [2]

3. 11K-Kraig Kinser [4]

4. 55-Hunter Schuerenburg [3]

5. 7S-Jason Sides [7]

6. 15H-Sam Hafertepe [6]

7. 2C-Wayne Johnson [5]

8. 29-Brayton Lynch [8]

DRYDENE Heat #3 (10 Laps)

Top 5 Transfer

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [1]

2. 24-Rico Abreu [2]

3. 3-Jac Haudenschild [4]

4. 44-Jeff Swindell [3]

5. 1S-Logan Schuchart [5]

6. 14-Parker Price-Miller [6]

7. 33M-Mason Daniel [7]

8. 33-Andy Bishop [8]

DRYDENE Heat #4 (10 Laps)

Top 5 Transfer

1. 5S-Chase Stockon [1]

2. 21-Carson Short [2]

3. 39-Sammy Swindell [3]

4. 71-Shane Stewart [5]

5. 18-Ian Madsen [4]

6. 83-Daryn Pittman [7]

7. 1A-Jacob Allen [6]

8. 20-Chayse Hayhurst [8]

DIRTVision Fast Pass Dash (8 Laps)

1. 21-Carson Short [2]

2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [1]

3. 5S-Chase Stockon [4]

4. 49-Brad Sweet [6]

5. 2-Carson Macedo [3]

6. 41-David Gravel [7]

7. 24-Rico Abreu [8]

8. 26-Cory Eliason [5]

Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

Top 4 Transfer

1. 3X-Ayrton Gennetten [2][-]

2. 2C-Wayne Johnson [1][-]

3. 83-Daryn Pittman [5][-]

4. 14-Parker Price-Miller [4][-]

5. 15H-Sam Hafertepe [3][$300]

6. 7-Critter Malone [13][$250]

7. 1A-Jacob Allen [8][$225]

8. 6-Bill Rose [6][$200]

9. 33M-Mason Daniel [7][$200]

10. 29-Brayton Lynch [10][$200]

11. 61M-Stephen Schnapf [9][$200]

12. 33-Andy Bishop [11][$200]

13. 20-Chayse Hayhurst [12][$200]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps)

1. 21-Carson Short [1][$6,000]

2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [2][$3,000]

3. 41-David Gravel [6][$2,300]

4. 2-Carson Macedo [5][$2,000]

5. 49-Brad Sweet [4][$1,850]

6. 5S-Chase Stockon [3][$1,750]

7. 55-Hunter Schuerenburg [14][$1,550]

8. 83-Daryn Pittman [23][$1,350]

9. 2M-Kerry Madsen [9][$1,250]

10. 24-Rico Abreu [7][$1,100]

11. 15-Donny Schatz [13][$1,000]

12. 39-Sammy Swindell [12][$950]

13. 26-Cory Eliason [8][$900]

14. 14-Parker Price-Miller [24][$850]

15. 3-Jac Haudenschild [11][$800]

16. 5X-Justin Peck [17][$750]

17. 1A-Jacob Allen [25][$]

18. 1S-Logan Schuchart [19][$700]

19. 3X-Ayrton Gennetten [21][$700]

20. 11K-Kraig Kinser [10][$700]

21. 7S-Jason Sides [18][$700]

22. 71-Shane Stewart [16][$700]

23. 18-Ian Madsen [20][$700]

24. 2C-Wayne Johnson [22][$700]

25. 44-Jeff Swindell [15][$700]

Lap leaders: Carson Short 1-30

KSE Hard Charger Award: 83-Daryn Pittman[+15]