Stillwaggon Secures Victory at URC Opener at Big Diamond

POTTSVILLE, PA (June 19, 2020) — Robbie Stillwaggon won the 2020 season opening event for the United Racing Club Friday night at Big Diamond Speedway. Stillwaggon started in second position and topped fellow front row starter Curt Michael for the victory. Josh Weller, Dallas Schott, and Troy Betts rounded out the top five.

United Racing Club

Big Diamond Speedway

Pottsville, PA

Friday June 19, 2020

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 55-Dallas Schott[1]

2. 5-Tyler Ross[6]

3. 39-Ryan Watt[5]

4. 54-Joey Amantea[2]

5. 35-Chad Layton[7]

6. 11-Ryan Stillwaggon[3]

7. 10-Joe Kata[8]

8. 73JR-Keith Wetzel[9]

DNS: 32-Kyle Smith

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 22-Troy Betts[5]

2. 11H-Hayden Miller[1]

3. 5G-Curt Michael[9]

4. 39M-Anthony Macri[7]

5. 66-Ryan Kissinger[3]

6. 669-Brandon McGough[4]

7. 1-Jake Hummel[6]

8. 1S-Mike Schuckers[8]

DNS: 7X-Austin Bishop

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 8C-Brian Carber[2]

2. 63-Josh Weller[8]

3. 89-Robbie Stillwaggon[3]

4. 74JR-JR Berry[4]

5. 47-Adam Carberry[6]

6. 22B-Jacob Balliet[1]

7. 17G-Devin Gundrum[7]

DNS: 7T-Michael Thomas

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 89-Robbie Stillwaggon[2]

2. 5G-Curt Michael[1]

3. 63-Josh Weller[7]

4. 55-Dallas Schott[3]

5. 22-Troy Betts[4]

6. 5-Tyler Ross[5]

7. 35-Chad Layton[13]

8. 39M-Anthony Macri[11]

9. 47-Adam Carberry[15]

10. 8C-Brian Carber[6]

11. 10-Joe Kata[19]

12. 11H-Hayden Miller[8]

13. 669-Brandon McGough[17]

14. 54-Joey Amantea[10]

15. 39-Ryan Watt[9]

16. 17G-Devin Gundrum[20]

17. 22B-Jacob Balliet[18]

18. 7T-Michael Thomas[22]

19. 11-Ryan Stillwaggon[16]

20. 74JR-JR Berry[12]

21. 66-Ryan Kissinger[14]

22. 73JR-Keith Wetzel[21]

DNS: 1-Jake Hummel

DNS: 1S-Mike Schuckers

DNS: 32-Kyle Smith

DNS: 7X-Austin Bishop