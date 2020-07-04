Photo Gallery: 2020 Ohio Sprint Speedweek at Attica Raceway Park All Star Circuit of Champions, Attica Fremont Championship Series, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Paul McFmahan. (Dan McFarland photo) Skylar Gee. (Dan McFarland photo) Cap Henry. (Mike Campbell photo) Parade lap during the opening night of 2020 Ohio Sprint Speedweek. (Mike Campbell photo) Zane DeVault. (Dan McFarland photo) Tyler Courtney. (Dan McFarland photo) Nate Dussel. (Dan McFarland photo) Cap Henry with his team in victory lane on Friday at Attica Raceway Park. (Dan McFarland photo) Robbie Nervo. (Dan McFarland photo) Greg Wilson (#w20), D.J. Foos (#16), Duane Zablocki (#9z) and Tyler Courtney (#7) racing four wide as Nate Dussel (#1) looks for space as well. (Dan McFarland photo) Zeb Wise. (Dan McFarland photo) Tyler Street. (Dan McFarland photo) Aaron Reutzel. (Dan McFarland photo) Cap Henry (#4) racing with Buddy Kofoid (#11n) for the lead at Attica Raceway Park. (Mike Campbell photo) Cap Henry. (Mike Campbell photo) Cap Henry. (Dan McFarland photo) Cap Henry. (MIke Campbell photo) Aaron Reutzel (#87) racing with Buddy Kofoid (#11N) Friday at Attica Raceway Park. (Mike Campbell Photo) Paul McFmahan. (Dan McFarland photo) Cap Henry (#4), Craig Mintz (#09) and Josh Baughman (#17) racing for position on Friday at Attica Raceway Park. (Mike Campbell photo) Cale Thomas (#91) gets sideways and makes contact with Duane Zablocki (#9z). (Dan McFarland photo) Tyler Courtney (#7) racing with Aaron Reutzel (#87). (Mike Campbell photo) Travis Philo. (Dan McFarland photo) Cole Macedo. (Dan McFarland photo) Chad Kemenah. (Dan McFarland photo) Paul McFmahan. (Dan McFarland photo) The parade lap for the opening night of 2020 Ohio Sprint Speedweek. (Dan McFarland photo) The race for the lead on Friday at Attica Raceway Park with Cap Henry (#4), Buddy Kofoid (#11N) and Aaron Reutzel (#87). (Dan McFarland photo) Chad Kemenah (#15K), Trey Jacobs (#3J), and Dean Jacobs (#9) racing three wide at Attica Raceway Park. (Dan McFarland photo) Lee Jacobs (#81) and Craig Mintz (#09). (Dan McFarland photo) Dylan Kingan. (Dan McFarland photo) Buddy Kofoid. (Dan McFarland photo) Craig Mintz. (Dan McFarland photo) Related Stories: Henry Slays Ohio Speedweek Opener at Attica Reutzel Reins in Attica All Star Win Photo Gallery: 2019 Ohio Sprint Speedweek at Attica Raceway Park Kyle Larson Wins the Opening Night of Ohio Sprint Speedweek at Attica Photo Gallery: All Stars at Attica Raceway Park All Star Circuit of ChampionsAttica Raceway ParkOhio Sprint SpeedweekPhoto Gallery