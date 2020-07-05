Ricky Peterson Wins BOSS Feature at Atomic Speedway

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Atomic Speedway
Chillicothe, Ohio
Saturday July 4, 2020
Feature:
1. 9X-Ricky Peterson
2. 18H-Dallas Hewitt
3. 33M-Matt Westfall
4. 24L-Lee Underwood
5. 22-Scotty Weir
6. 97-Lance Webb
7. 0-Steve Irwin
8. 52-Issac Chapple
9. 21-Carmen Perigo
10. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett
11. 22D-Josh Davis
12. 2DI-Dustin Ingle
13. 9G-Cody Gardner
14. 9N-Luke Hall
15. 84-Cale Stinson
16. 39-Matt Goodnight
17. 79BT-Max Guliford
18. 44-MIchael Fischesser
19. 08-Brandon Conkel
20. 60-Kory Crabtree