The Wings Are Coming Off!

From Kendra Jacobs

Join us this weekend for the sole non-wing sprint car event of the season at Knoxville Raceway: the second annual BRANDT Professional Agriculture Corn Belt Nationals.

The country’s greatest non-wing sprint car drivers will take to the 1/2 mile of zook clay both Friday and Saturday for the $20,000 top prize. See full list of pre-entered drivers here. 360 winged sprints will also race on Friday and 410 winged sprints will race on Saturday.

Tickets are available online or at the ticket office on race day. All seats are general admission. Please sit in even-numbered rows only and leave three empty seats between groups in a row. Adult tickets are $25 on Friday and $30 on Saturday. Teens are $20 on Friday and $25 on Saturday. Children 12 and under are $15 on Friday and $20 on Saturday. Hot laps start at 6:45pm each night.