Logan Scherb Wins With ASCS Elite Non-Wing At Grayson County Speedway

BELLS, Texas (July 18, 2020) Besting a field of 30 with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating; Logan Scherb led start to finish to become the series, 32nd different winner.

Keeping pace over Justin Zimmerman, the Bowie, Texas driver crossed with a 0.593-second advantage of the series point’s leader. Weston Gorham made his third appearance of the season with the tour and posted his first podium finish of the season.

Marching through the field from 13th, Gary Floyd made it to fourth with Mike Merrell completing the top five.

Michelle Parson was sixth, followed by J.D. Fry. Eighth went to Corby Scherb with Arizona’s Shon Deskins moving from 16th to ninth. Scott Evans completed the top ten.

Next for the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating is a two-night swing into the Texas Panhandle with Friday, July 24 at West Texas Raceway (Lubbock, Texas), and Route 66 Motor Speedway (Amarillo, Texas) on Saturday, July 25.

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Grayson County Speedway (Bells, Texas)

Saturday, July 18, 2020

Car Count: 30

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 71W-Weston Gorham[1]; 2. 3S-Steven Smith[3]; 3. 32-Corby Scherb[4]; 4. T1-Kade Taylor[6]; 5. 7-Jerrad Warharst[5]; 6. 1-Paul White[2]; 7. 88-Alan Matthews[8]; 8. (DNF) 5J-Art Quijano[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Michelle Parson[2]; 2. 33-Mike Merrell[1]; 3. 118-Scott Evans[4]; 4. 7D-Shon Deskins[3]; 5. 15-Jeremy Jonas[5]; 6. 57-Chase Parson[7]; 7. 44-Jason Howell[6]; 8. 77A-Rick Durham[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 52-JD Fry[1]; 2. 91-Logan Scherb[7]; 3. 58-Gary Floyd[5]; 4. 44C-Cody Price[4]; 5. 82-Joshua Hanna[6]; 6. 07-Chris Clark[2]; 7. (DNS) 79-Ryan Hall

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 21B-Justin Bates[3]; 2. #1-Justin Zimmerman[5]; 3. 78-Merle Scherb[2]; 4. 10-Bryan Debrick[6]; 5. 4B-Austin Burkham[4]; 6. 02-Dillion Burks[7]; 7. (DNF) 43-Rickey McNamar[1]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 82-Joshua Hanna[1]; 2. 07-Chris Clark[5]; 3. 15-Jeremy Jonas[2]; 4. 5J-Art Quijano[7]; 5. 88-Alan Matthews[4]; 6. 57-Chase Parson[3]; 7. 77A-Rick Durham[6]; 8. (DNS) 79-Ryan Hall

B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 7-Jerrad Warharst[1]; 2. 1-Paul White[4]; 3. 44-Jason Howell[5]; 4. 02-Dillion Burks[3]; 5. 43-Rickey McNamar[6]; 6. 4B-Austin Burkham[2]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 91-Logan Scherb[1]; 2. #1-Justin Zimmerman[5]; 3. 71W-Weston Gorham[4]; 4. 58-Gary Floyd[13]; 5. 33-Mike Merrell[8]; 6. 21-Michelle Parson[3]; 7. 52-JD Fry[6]; 8. 32-Corby Scherb[9]; 9. 7D-Shon Deskins[16]; 10. 118-Scott Evans[10]; 11. 3S-Steven Smith[7]; 12. 1-Paul White[20]; 13. T1-Kade Taylor[11]; 14. 7-Jerrad Warharst[18]; 15. 10-Bryan Debrick[12]; 16. 82-Joshua Hanna[17]; 17. 44C-Cody Price[15]; 18. 07-Chris Clark[19]; 19. (DNF) 21B-Justin Bates[2]; 20. (DNF) 02-Dillion Burks[21]; 21. (DNF) 78-Merle Scherb[14]; 22. (DNF) 44-Jason Howell[22]