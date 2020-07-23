Mark Forni Classic Details for this Saturday July 25th

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The 15th annual “Mark Forni Classic” invades Placerville Speedway this Saturday night. The Winged 360 Sprint Car main event will award $2,000-to-win/ $200-to-start thanks to the support from High Sierra Industries, Elk Grove Ford, C&H Autoparts, Pit Stop USA and Thompson’s Family of Dealerships.

Pure Crop 1 has come on board to be a presenting sponsor of the Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour portion of the night.

Russell Motorsports Inc. would also like to thank an anonymous sponsor for allowing the Pure Stock division to once again compete for a normal weekly payout.

If anybody else would like to come on board to sponsor the Forni Classic simply let us know!

All the same guidelines from the previous two events continue to be in place and can be viewed at https://www.placervillespeedway.com/covid-faqs

This Saturday’s event can be seen live via pay-per-view at www.floracing.com