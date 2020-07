Feature Winners: July 21-26, 2020

Tuesday July 21, 2020

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – World of Outlaws – Silver Cup – Donny Schatz

Rapid Speedway – Rock Rapids, IA – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series – Terry McCarl

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – USA – USAC National Midget Car Championship – Tanner Thorson

Wednesday July 22, 2020

Southern Iowa Speedway – Oskaloosa, IA – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars – Jonathan Hughes

Thursday July 23, 2020

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – World of Outlaws – Gettysburg Clash – Sheldon Haudenschild

Friday July 24, 2020

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – AFCS 305 Sprint Cars – Kyle Capodice

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – AFCS 410 Sprint Cars – Buddy Kofoid

Crawford County Speedway – Denison, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Tyler Drueke

Dixieland Speedway – Elizabeth City, NC – USA – Virginia Sprint Series – Rained Out

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Luke Cranston

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship – Indiana Sprint Week – Logan Seavey

Georgetown Speedway – Georgetown, DE – USA – USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series – Ryan Watt

Heart O’Texas Speedway – Waco, TX – USA – Texas Sprint Series – Kevin Ramey

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series – Jeremy Weaver

Lexington 104 Speedway – Lexington, TN – USA – Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association – Rained Out

Lexington 104 Speedway – Lexington, TN – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Rained Out

Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints – Ryan Ruhl

I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI – USA – Great Lakes Traditional Sprints – Dustin Daggett

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Ocean 360 Sprint Cars – Mitchell Faccinto

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Koby Barksdale

Penn Can Speedway – Susquehanna, PA – USA – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency – Darryl Ruggles

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association – Auustin Pierce

Sandusky Speedway – Sandusky, OH – USA – International Supermodified Association – Hy-Miler Nationals – Dave Schullick Jr.

West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – USA – ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Keith Martin

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – World of Outlaws – Summer Nationals – Shane Stewart

Saturday July 25, 2020

311 Motor Speedway – Pine Hall, NC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour – Nick Tucker

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Cody Wehrle

35 Raceway Park – Frankfort, OH – USA – Ohio Thunder Racesaver Sprint Car Series – Kyle Kruger

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman – John Edkin

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – USAC Speed2 DMA Midget Car Series – Will Hull

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Bill Balog

Big Sky Speedway – Billings, MT – USA – ASCS Frontier Region – Seth Bergman

Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, KS – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series – Alex Sewell

Central Missouri Speedway – Warrensburg, MO – USA – USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association – Chad Goff

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints – Darien Roberts

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Marcus Thomas

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Doug Lovegrove

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – AFCS 305 Sprint Cars – Alvin Roepke

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – AFCS 410 Sprint Cars – Buddy Kofoid

I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – USA – ASCS Mid-South Region – Derek Hagar

I-90 Speedway – Hartford, SD – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Midwest Power Series – Jack Dover

I-90 Speedway – Hartford, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Micah Slendy

Jamestown Speedway – Jamestown, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association – Brendan Mullen

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Pro Sprints – Chris Walraven

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Carson McCarl

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Aaron Reutzel

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship – Indiana Sprint Week – C.J. Leary

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars – Danny Clark

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Non-Wing Champ Sprints – Cameron Hagen

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – T.J. Herrell

Lincoln Park Speedway – Puanamville, IN – USA – Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series – Bradley Sterrett

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Tanner Carrick

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars – Brett Youngman

Mercer Raceway – Mercer, PA – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour – Jacob Gamola

Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Monette Motor Speedway – Monett, MO – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car League – Riley Kreisel

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series – Jeffery Weaver

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Blake Carrick

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints – Jake Morgan

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association – Travis Arnez

Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – USA – ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series / ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Non-Point Race – Keith Martin

Rumtown Speedway – Wentworth, NH – USA – Midget Cars

Rumtown Speedway – Wentworth, NH – USA – Wingless Auto Club

Rush County Speedway – LaCrosse, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series – Steven Richardson

Salina Speedway – Salina, KS – USA – National Championship Racing Association – Jake Bubak

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – New Mexico Motor Racing Association

Sandusky Speedway – Sandusky, OH – USA – International Supermodified Association – Hy-Miler Nationals – Mike Ordway Jr.

Sanida Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Jason Shultz

Silver Bullet Speedway – Owendale, MI – USA – Great Lakes Traditional Sprints – Mike Galajda

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Robbie Standridge

Thunderbird Raceway – Muskegon, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints – Dustin Daggett

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Brock Martin

Wayne County Speedway – Wayne City, IL – USA – USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series – Bryan Stanfill

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – World of Outlaws – Summer Nationals – David Gravel

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars – Derek Crane

Sunday July 26, 2020

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship – Indiana Sprint Week – C.J. Leary

Merrittville Speedway – Thorold, ONT – CAN – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Jordan Poirier

Rush County Speedway – LaCrosse, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series – Rained Out

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Shane Golobic

Tri-City Motor Speedway – Franklin, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – A.J. Flick