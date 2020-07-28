WORLD OF OUTLAW NOS ENERGY DRINK SPRINT CARS RETURN TO WAYNE COUNTY SPEEDWAY SATURDAY

By Mike Swanger

With all the race tracks and traveling series having their schedules changed seemingly day to day due to the pandemic, the World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and promoters Jason and Kristin Flory of Wayne County Speedway have put together a race date in less than ten days for this Saturday, August 1st, bringing the best Sprint Car drivers to the 3/8 mile oval for the first time in 35 years. Steve Kinser was the winner back on August 6, 1985. The WoO will come to “Orrville’s Historic Oval” with Wooster’s Sheldon Haudenschild, who just picked up his first win of the season on July 23rd at Pa’s Lincoln Speedway. Sheldon has seven all time wins with the WoO and has 5 checkered flags at Wayne County Speedway before joining the WoO tour over three seasons ago. His dad, Jac Haudenschild, has 72 World of Outlaw wins that puts him 11th on the win list of the World of Outlaw list.

Sheldon Haudenschild will start the evening in 5th place of the World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car points race as Brad Sweet, last years champion, just regained the points lead and has a 18 point advantage over Logan Schuchart. Fifteen time series champ, Donny Schatz is third in the points, 26 behind Sweet while Carson Macedo is fourth, 70 points behind then followed by Haudenshild, who trails by 100 points.

All of the WoO regulars will be in action Saturday while local drivers Dean Jacobs of Wooster, who is the points leader and the defending champion of the Pine Tree Towing and Recovery Sprints and has two wins this season along with Orrville’s Broc Martin, the winner this past Saturday’s feature and more of the tracks regular drivers will be chasing the $10,000 to win feature. The McKenzie Concrete Super Stocks will also be on the racing card. Gates will open at 3 pm with hot laps and qualifying at 6 pm and racing at 7:30 pm