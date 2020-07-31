Bill Balog Wins IRA Feature at the Langlade County Fair

Bill Balog. (Sam Martin photo)

Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association
Langlade County Fair
Antigo, WI
Friday July 31, 2020

Osborn and Son Trucking Qualifying
1. 17B-Bill Balog, 16.905[2]
2. 19P-Paige Polyak, 16.927[20]
3. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, 17.032[5]
4. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 17.095[6]
5. 73AF-Scotty Thiel, 17.134[3]
6. 73-Jake Blackhurst, 17.219[11]
7. 12W-Josh Walter, 17.398[17]
8. 29-Hunter Custer, 17.402[21]
9. 47-Todd King, 17.428[10]
10. 23-Russel Borland, 17.519[16]
11. 68-Dave Uttech, 17.600[18]
12. 4B-Scott Biertzer, 17.695[15]
13. 14R-Sean Rayhall, 17.757[7]
14. 20R-Rob Pribnow, 17.916[9]
15. 43-Jereme Schroeder, 17.946[4]
16. 77-Wayne Modjeski, 18.143[12]
17. 0-John Fahl, 18.153[14]
18. 18S-Bryce Schmitt, 18.346[1]
19. 4K-Kris Spitz, 19.181[8]
20. 11-Tony Wondra, 19.518[13]
DNS: 39-Randy Sippel, 19.518

RH Enterprises / Hephfner Racing Products Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 23-Russel Borland[1]
2. 17B-Bill Balog[4]
3. 2W-Scott Neitzel[3]
4. 12W-Josh Walter[2]
5. 14R-Sean Rayhall[5]
6. 77-Wayne Modjeski[6]
7. 4K-Kris Spitz[7]

Behling Racing Procuts Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 68-Dave Uttech[1]
2. 73AF-Scotty Thiel[3]
3. 19P-Paige Polyak[4]
4. 29-Hunter Custer[2]
5. 20R-Rob Pribnow[5]
6. 0-John Fahl[6]
7. 11-Tony Wondra[7]

Weld Wheels Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 47-Todd King[2]
2. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[4]
3. 4B-Scott Biertzer[1]
4. 73-Jake Blackhurst[3]
5. 43-Jereme Schroeder[5]
6. 18S-Bryce Schmitt[6]
DNS: 39-Randy Sippel

Dash #1 (4 Laps)
1. 12W-Josh Walter[2]
2. 68-Dave Uttech[1]
3. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[4]
4. 73-Jake Blackhurst[3]
5. 19P-Paige Polyak[5]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)
1. 73AF-Scotty Thiel[1]
2. 47-Todd King[2]
3. 17B-Bill Balog[3]
4. 23-Russel Borland[4]
5. 2W-Scott Neitzel[5]

Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts A-Main (20 Laps)
1. 17B-Bill Balog[6]
2. 19P-Paige Polyak[7]
3. 68-Dave Uttech[1]
4. 47-Todd King[4]
5. 23-Russel Borland[8]
6. 2W-Scott Neitzel[10]
7. 4B-Scott Biertzer[9]
8. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[3]
9. 77-Wayne Modjeski[14]
10. 29-Hunter Custer[12]
11. 0-John Fahl[13]
12. 11-Tony Wondra[17]
13. 43-Jereme Schroeder[11]
14. 73AF-Scotty Thiel[2]
15. 4K-Kris Spitz[16]
16. 73-Jake Blackhurst[5]
17. 14R-Sean Rayhall[15]
18. 20R-Rob Pribnow[18]
19. 18S-Bryce Schmitt[20]
20. 39-Randy Sippel[21]
21. 12W-Josh Walter[19]

