Macon Speedway & Lincoln Speedway POWRi Speedweekend Events Postponed

From Adam Mackey

(Macon, IL) The much anticipated events for the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Speedweekend have officially called off for the weekend. The tour was scheduled to open the three day race weekend on Friday night at Jacksonville Speedway, followed by stops at Macon Speedway Saturday night and Lincoln Speedway Sunday. All three events have been postponed due to continuous wet weather throughout the Midwest.

Officials will be working on possible rescheduling of POWRi Speedweek over the next couple of days. The popular Illinois events were originally set for early June but the COVID-19 pandemic kept those from happening. Information on potential reschedule dates will be posted as soon as they are confirmed.

Macon Speedway will be back in action on Saturday, August 8 with Air King Night. DIRTcar Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, DIRTcar Pro Mods, Sportsman, Archers Alley Street Stocks, DIRTcar Hornets, and Micros By Bailey Chassis will be in action.

For Lincoln Speedway, the next event is the annual stop for the DIRTcar Summer Nationals for the Graue Chevrolet Showdown. Joining the Super Late Models will be the DIRTcar Modifieds and 305 Sprint Cars.