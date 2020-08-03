Badger Midgets return to Sycamore Speedway on Saturday

By Bryan Gapinski

Sycamore, Ill., Aug. 3—The Badger Midget Series returns to Sycamore Speedway on Saturday Night Aug. 8 for the first of four appearances this season at the track. The 1/3-mile clay oval recently opened after a COVID-19 lockdown by the State of Illinois. Divisions also competing during the evening include: Super Late Models, Street Stocks, and Pure Stocks. General admission gates open at: 6 pm, qualifying begins at 6:30 pm with races to follow.

Current points leader Chase McDermand is chasing one of the longest standing records in Badger Midget history. A victory Saturday would tie McDermand with six consecutive victories, a mark set by Landy Scott in 1947 on his way to winning the Badger Midget Championship.

McDermand who the final two races of 2019, has started off the season with victories at Wilmot Raceway, Beaver Dam Raceway, and Lafayette County Speedway. The five straight wins ties McDermand for the second longest streak in the 84-year history of series with Billy Johnson (1950), Billy Wood (1959), John Hartwig (1973), and Brad Loyet (2009).

Other Badger Midget events at Sycamore include: Aug. 22; Sept. 5 Franklin B. Alexander Memorial; and Sept. 26 the Badger Midget season finale.

Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Chase McDermand 312; 2. Nick Baran 226; 3. Kevin Douglas 189; 4. Kurt Mayhew 158; 5. Tyler Baran 149; 6. Jeff Zelinski 140; 7. Kyle Koch 137; 8. Jack Routson 136; 9. Kevin Olson 133; 10. Ryan Zielski 131.