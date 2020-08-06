THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES & LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT PRESENT TONY STEWART’S ALL STAR CIRCUIT OF CHAMPIONS

By Robert Miller

Tony Stewart’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars will return to the Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, PA as part of the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series on Thursday night, August 27. This event is presented by Levan Machine and Truck Equipment of Fleetwood, PA and will showcase the 410 sprints in the 35 lap $5,000 to win Thunder Cup joined by the always exciting 358 NASCAR Modifieds. Gates open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All-Star Circuit of Champions is one of the oldest traveling sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015. Stewart and his team look forward to building on the All Star Series impressive legacy by taking it to a new level of success and sustainability. Thunder on the Hill and Grandview Speedway are honored to be part of the 2020 All Star Circuit of Champions tour.

This big night of racing is presented by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, a full-service machine and truck shop as well as a custom fabrication shop located in nearby Fleetwood, PA just outside of Reading. Check out their full line of truck and trailer equipment, including snowplows, and salt spreaders. Or, to learn about their capabilities, including CNC machining, complete driveline service, MIG,TIG, and stick welding check out our web site at www.levanmachine.com.

If you have never seen a 410 sprint car race at Grandview, you must plan to join us on Thursday night, August 27. Legendary sprint car driver Joey Saldana once said, “Driving a 410 sprint car at Grandview Speedway is like flying a jet fighter plane in a high school gymnasium”. It’s just that wild and with some of the best sprint car drivers in the country expected to be on hand, anything can happen.

Aaron Reutzel of Clute, TX is red hot on the Grandview Speedway one-third mile high banked oval, winning the last two All Star events on the Hill. Reutzel is also the defending All Star Champion and current point leader. Chasing Reutzel in the All Star points is Cory Eliason of Valisia, CA, Paul McMahan of Nashville, TN, Zeb Wise of Angola, IN and Josh Baughman, Odessa, TX. Some home town favorites looking to chase the $5,000 first prize include Freddie Rahmer, Danny Dietrich, Ryan Taylor, Anthony Macri, Alan Krimes, Brandon Rahmer, Brock Zearfoss and Kyle Reinhardt to name a few.

The 358 NASCAR Modifieds are the charm of Grandview Speedway every Saturday night they never disappoint the fans when they are on a Thunder on the Hill Racing Series event. Very few tracks present shows with two star-studded divisions. After a series of qualifying events, the modifieds will battle in a 30 lap feature paying $3,000 to win. The talent filled field is expected to include Craig VonDohren, Duane Howard, Jeff Strunk, Brett Kressley, Rick Laubach, Doug Manmiller, Jared Umbenhauer, Mike Gular, Colt Harris, Kevin Hirthler and Mike Lisowski.

For the August 27 event, adult admission tickets are $30, Children 6 to 11 are $10, Children 5 and under will be admitted free. The pit fee is $40, and a license is not required.

Advance tickets are available by calling 443 513 4456. Please speak clearly and provide your first and last name and the number of tickets you need. Tickets may be paid for and picked up at the WILL CALL window on race night. We ask that you please bring exact change. Advance ticket holders may enter the grandstands at 4:30 PM. Advance tickets orders can be processed up to the day before the race. We apologize, but advance tickets will NOT be available on race day.

The conditions and requirements under the COVID-19 situation are ever-changing, and we will provide updates as we approach race night. To offer the safest possible conditions for our fans, competitors, officials, safety crew, and track employees, we are making the following requests.

Please bring exact change when purchasing general admission tickets or pit passes.

We also advise that you wear a face mask, although not mandatory.

When possible, especially when standing in line, practice social distancing, and be considerate of the individuals around you.

Also, as much as we want you to join us if you are not feeling well, please do not attend.

2020 Thunder on the Hill Race Dates:

Thursday, August 27 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 7:30 PM

Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions 410 Sprints & 358 Modifieds”

Saturday, October 17 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 6 PM

MODS AT THE MADHOUSE Trick or Treat Triple 20’s & Sportsman

Grandview Speedway Contact Information

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Speedway Phone: 610-754-7688

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Twitter/Instagram: @TOTHRACING

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill