Unique Format for DCRP’s Labor Day Weekend Spectacular

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (August 12, 2020) – Racers and fans will have something a little different to look forward to for the upcoming Labor Day weekend spectacular at Dodge City Raceway Park on Saturday and Sunday, September 5-6.

The special non-points event weekend will utilize qualifying to determine heat race lineups for each class rather than the traditional pill draw or points-average based lineups.

Each night, racers in each of the five classes will time in during their hot lap session with their fastest lap setting the qualifying time order that will set heat race lineups. Corresponding heat race finishes along with qualifying times will then set the feature lineups.

The pair of Labor Day weekend events will include a full card of Hambelton Racing DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

The Labor Day Weekend Spectacular follows an off weekend after this coming weekend’s Prelude to Mayhem and then the Fourth Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP Sprint Car Nationals and Seventh Annual Sport Modified Mayhem North vs. South Duel on August 20-22.

Detailed schedule information is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

The Comfort Suites located conveniently at 2700 West Wyatt Earp Boulevard in Dodge City is the official lodging partner of Dodge City Raceway Park. With an extensive list of classic amenities, Comfort Suites will help you feel right at home when traveling. Be sure to ask for the Dodge City Raceway Park rate when booking. For more information, check online at https://www.choicehotels.com/kansas/dodge-city/comfort-suites-hotels/ks193?brand=CI or call 620-801-4545.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.