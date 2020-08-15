Jared Peterson Wins Northwest Focus Midget Feature at Deming Speedway

From Kaleb Hart

DEMING, WA (August 14, 2020) — The Northwest Focus Midgets made another appearance at Deming Speedway Friday where Jared Peterson collected his third win of the year at the track and sixth overall with the series. Chance Crum led early as Peterson stalked him in the second spot. The pair altered lines many times before Peterson carried the low groove through one and two on the 16th lap and pulled even with Crum on the back straight. Nosing ahead of Crum off turn four to lead the lap, Peterson slid up to break Crum’s momentum in turn two and gradually eased away to secure the win. Crum would take second ahead of Shane Smith.

Northwest Focus Midget Car Series

Deming Speedway

Deming, Washington

Friday August 14, 2020

Feature:

1. Jared Peterson

2. Chance Crum

3. Shane Smith

4. Jake Munn

5. Levi Harless

6. JD Dryden

7. Jesse Conway

8. Jake Austin

9. Guy Tow Jr

10. Brian Hayes

11. Jesse Munn

12. Nick Evans