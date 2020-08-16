It’s Blake Hahn At The Line At I-30 Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (August 15, 2020) Saturday night at I-30 Speedway was one for the ages as Blake Hahn shot the gap between Tim Crawley and the wall off the final turn to win the Scrapp Fox Memorial.

Asked about the run, Hahn said, “With about five to go, I could hear Tim working the outside of me, and under the caution, my crew was signaling that I needed to work the top, so I did, and actually let Tim [Crawley] get by me, and that ticked me off so when he started battling hard with J.J. [Hickle], I knew I had to get where they weren’t. The top in one and two, you really had to be careful with, and three and four hadn’t really been that good all night, but that last lap, we were able to make it work. Anytime you can get by Crawley, especially here, you’ve done something.

Leading the final 25′ of the Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week powered by Smiley’s Racing Products A-Feature, the race for the top podium step was a three-car fight as the field went back to green with four laps to run. Chasing J.J. Hickle into the first two turns, Crawley railed the top of the track. Going wheel to wheel with Hickle into the third turn, the No. 63 pushed off the bottom, giving Tim room to turn down and take the point.

Going to the cushion in third, Hahn drove deep through turns one and two.

With momentum building as the trio hit the final two revolutions, Crawley protected the bottom with Hickle and Hahn battling for second. To the runner-up spot as the white flag waved, Hahn again buried the Smiley’s Racing Products No. 52 into the turn one and two cushion. Barreling down the backstretch with the Ronnie Pitts Motorsports No. 1x again going low to the final two turns, Hahn hit the top of the track.

Shooting to the wall of the final turn, Hahn buried the throttle and worked between Crawley and the wall to edge the wily veteran for the win by 0.151-seconds. Contact with Crawley’s right front as they hit the finish line broke the steering, but Tim was able to get the car down the track as the field rolled by.

Greeting Hahn in Victory Lane, Crawley was smiling as he picked Blake up in a bear hug and acted like the two were fighting; then shook hands with the crew before returning to his car.

“I drove my old ass off and did everything I thought I needed to do and go into position and did pretty much all of it I did on the outside. Why the hell I didn’t just run the top, I don’t know. But I would like to see a replay of that. I think I won it,” chuckled Crawley, who came from 11th to second.

From seventh, J.J. Hickle took over the lead on Lap 11 after Derek Hagar and Michael Faccinto tangled racing for the top spot. Holding onto third, the Washington shoe continues to lead the overall Sprint Week standings. Matt Covington rolled from 10th to fourth with Seth Bergman going 13th to fifth.

Moving up from the B-Feature, Harli White was the Tiny’s Truck Repair Hard Charger with a climb from 19th to sixth in the Life of Hope Ministries No. 17w. Going to the back on the Lap 11 incident, Derek Hagar fought back to finish seventh with Jake Bubak in tow. Likewise, having to claw his way back through the field, Michael Faccinto made it to ninth with Colton Heath in tenth.

The highest car count of the week at 54 competitors, the field was broken into six Heat Races with an extra $100 to win each race put up by Tracey Clay at I-30 Speedway, Schure Built Suspension, Griffith Truck and Equipment, Brewer Trucking, and Old School Racin’. Wins went to Howard Moore, Zach Pringle, Seth Bergman, Michael Faccinto, Brad Bowden, and Matt Covington.

The night’s Bush’s Chicken Quick Qualifier, worth $100 plus an extra $100 from Dirty Girlz Apparel, was John Carney II.

Mid-Mo Equipment Dash wins went to Michael Faccinto and Derek Hagar. The D-Feature was topped by Brandon Taylor with the C-Feature going to Kyle Bellm. B-Feature competition went to Harli White.

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week powered by Smiley’s

I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.)

Sprint Week – Round 5

Saturday, August 15, 2020

Car Count: 54

Bush’s Chicken Qualifying

Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. J2John Carney II, 00:12.255[2]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn, 00:12.257[3]; 3. 41-Colton Hardy, 00:12.371[7]; 4. 17G-Channin Tankersley, 00:12.431[18]; 5. 21P-Robbie Price, 00:12.452[34]; 6. 33-Colton Heath, 00:12.454[36]; 7. 3-Howard Moore, 00:12.456[1]; 8. 63D-Trey Burke, 00:12.515[15]; 9. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth, 00:12.522[37]; 10. 5T-Ryan Timms, 00:12.546[19]; 11. 14E-Kyle Bellm, 00:12.559[6]; 12. 17W-Harli White, 00:12.577[52]; 13. 1XX-Tim Crawley, 00:12.640[39]; 14. 22X-Riley Goodno, 00:12.658[10]; 15. 8Z-Zach Pringle, 00:12.701[14]; 16. 1X-Jake Bubak, 00:12.716[43]; 17. 9$-Kyle Clark, 00:12.719[4]; 18. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 00:12.723[20]; 19. 63-JJ Hickle, 00:12.725[46]; 20. 9JR-Derek Hagar, 00:12.734[26]; 21. 6-Jett Carney, 00:12.737[12]; 22. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 00:12.750[9]; 23. 5H-Michael Faccinto, 00:12.757[29]; 24. 95-Matt Covington, 00:12.759[47]; 25. 23-Seth Bergman, 00:12.768[22]; 26. 6D-Dustin Gates, 00:12.778[30]; 27. 9-Chase Randall, 00:12.847[33]; 28. 07T-Brandon Taylor, 00:12.850[5]; 29. 44J-Jesse Love, 00:12.854[24]; 30. 2-Brad Bowden, 00:12.887[41]; 31. 67-Hayden Martin, 00:12.900[16]; 32. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 00:12.917[50]; 33. 10-Landon Britt, 00:12.929[38]; 34. 15J-Jeremy Middleton, 00:12.934[44]; 35. X-Charlie Louden, 00:13.041[8]; 36. 99-Blake Jenkins, 00:13.046[35]; 37. 29-Chad Jones, 00:13.047[13]; 38. 84-Brandon Hanks, 00:13.099[51]; 39. 0-Eric Baldaccini, 00:13.119[21]; 40. 23M-Lance Moss, 00:13.120[49]; 41. 1S-Joey Schmidt, 00:13.135[42]; 42. G6-Cody Gardner, 00:13.373[31]; 43. 88-Travis Reber, 00:13.401[27]; 44. 30-Joseph Miller, 00:13.417[53]; 45. 44-Ronny Howard, 00:13.442[11]; 46. 38-Rick Pringle, 00:13.550[32]; 47. 12T-Joe Young, 00:13.575[23]; 48. 22B-Jesse Baker, 00:13.611[17]; 49. 21K-Kevin Hinkle, 00:13.694[48]; 50. 13-Chase Howard, 00:13.695[40]; 51. 23P-Hunter Poe, 00:13.902[45]; 52. 09-Mike Vaculik, 00:14.155[25]; 53. 5-Richard Reynolds, 00:14.640[54]; 54. 3B-Chris Banja, 00:59.048[28]

Heat Races (Top 4 in each advance to the A-Feature)

Schure Built Suspension Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 3-Howard Moore[1]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 3. 9$-Kyle Clark[6]; 4. 41-Colton Hardy[2]; 5. 55B-Brandon Anderson[7]; 6. 14E-Kyle Bellm[5]; 7. J2-John Carney II[4]; 8. 07T-Brandon Taylor[8]; 9. X-Charlie Louden[9]

Griffith Truck & Equip. Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 8Z-Zach Pringle[1]; 2. 22X-Riley Goodno[2]; 3. 63D-Trey Burke[3]; 4. 67-Hayden Martin[6]; 5. 29-Chad Jones[7]; 6. 17G-Channin Tankersley[4]; 7. 6-Jett Carney[5]; 8. 44-Ronny Howard[9]; 9. 22B-Jesse Baker[8]

Brewer Trucking Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman[1]; 2. 9JR-Derek Hagar[2]; 3. 44J-Jesse Love[5]; 4. 5T-Ryan Timms[4]; 5. 0-Eric Baldaccini[6]; 6. 18T-Tanner Holmes[3]; 7. 12T-Joe Young[8]; 8. 88-Travis Reber[7]; 9. 09-Mike Vaculik[9]

Old School Racin’ Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 5H-Michael Faccinto[1]; 2. 33-Colton Heath[3]; 3. G6-Cody Gardner[2]; 4. 9-Chase Randall[6]; 5. 21P-Robbie Price[4]; 6. 6D-Dustin Gates[5]; 7. 38-Rick Pringle[8]; 8. 99-Blake Jenkins[7]; 9. 3B-Chris Banja[9]

Griffith Truck & Equip. Heat 5 (10 Laps): 1. 2-Brad Bowden[1]; 2. 1XX-Tim Crawley[3]; 3. 1X-Jake Bubak[2]; 4. 15J-Jeremy Middleton[6]; 5. 1S-Joey Schmidt[7]; 6. 13-Chase Howard[8]; 7. 23P-Hunter Poe[9]; 8. 10-Landon Britt[5]; 9. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth[4]

I-30 Speedway Heat 6 (10 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington[2]; 2. 17B-Ryan Bickett[1]; 3. 63-JJ Hickle[3]; 4. 17W-Harli White[4]; 5. 84-Brandon Hanks[5]; 6. 23M-Lance Moss[6]; 7. 30-Joseph Miller[7]; 8. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[8]; 9. 5-Richard Reynolds[9]

Mid-Mo Equipment Dashes:

Mid-Mo Equip. Dash 1 (6 Laps): 1. 5H-Michael Faccinto[2]; 2. 8Z-Zach Pringle[1]; 3. 3-Howard Moore[4]; 4. 63-JJ Hickle[6]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn[5]; 6. 1XX-Tim Crawley[7]; 7. 23-Seth Bergman[3]

Mid-Mo Equip. Dash 2 (6 Laps): 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar[1]; 2. 1X-Jake Bubak[3]; 3. 33-Colton Heath[5]; 4. 2-Brad Bowden[2]; 5. 95-Matt Covington[6]; 6. 63D-Trey Burke[4]; 7. 22X-Riley Goodno[7]

Geico D-Feature (Top 4 advance to the C-Feature)

D Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 07T-Brandon Taylor[1]; 2. 99-Blake Jenkins[3]; 3. 88-Travis Reber[4]; 4. 44-Ronny Howard[6]; 5. 3B-Chris Banja[12]; 6. 5-Richard Reynolds[11]; 7. 09-Mike Vaculik[10]; 8. X-Charlie Louden[8]; 9. 10-Landon Britt[2]; 10. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[5]; 11. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth[7]; 12. 22B-Jesse Baker[9]

Hoosier Tire C-Features (Top 4 advance to the B-Feature)

C Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 14E-Kyle Bellm[3]; 2. 6D-Dustin Gates[5]; 3. 18T-Tanner Holmes[4]; 4. 99-Blake Jenkins[14]; 5. 1S-Joey Schmidt[1]; 6. 17G-Channin Tankersley[2]; 7. 38-Rick Pringle[10]; 8. 13-Chase Howard[7]; 9. 23P-Hunter Poe[12]; 10. 6-Jett Carney[8]; 11. 07T-Brandon Taylor[13]; 12. 44-Ronny Howard[16]; 13. 30-Joseph Miller[9]; 14. 88-Travis Reber[15]; 15. 12T-Joe Young[11]; 16. 23M-Lance Moss[6]

BMRS B-Feature (Top 4 advance to the A-Feature)

B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 17W-Harli White[4]; 2. J2-John Carney II[1]; 3. 9-Chase Randall[5]; 4. 55B-Brandon Anderson[9]; 5. 15J-Jeremy Middleton[7]; 6. 14E-Kyle Bellm[13]; 7. 6D-Dustin Gates[14]; 8. 0-Eric Baldaccini[12]; 9. 29-Chad Jones[10]; 10. 21P-Robbie Price[8]; 11. 84-Brandon Hanks[11]; 12. 18T-Tanner Holmes[15]; 13. 5T-Ryan Timms[3]; 14. 41-Colton Hardy[2]; 15. 99-Blake Jenkins[16]; 16. 67-Hayden Martin[6]

SawBlade.com A-Feature

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[9]; 2. 1XX-Tim Crawley[11]; 3. 63-JJ Hickle[7]; 4. 95-Matt Covington[10]; 5. 23-Seth Bergman[13]; 6. 17W-Harli White[19]; 7. 9JR-Derek Hagar[2]; 8. 1X-Jake Bubak[4]; 9. 5H-Michael Faccinto[1]; 10. 33-Colton Heath[6]; 11. 22X-Riley Goodno[14]; 12. 2-Brad Bowden[8]; 13. J2-John Carney II[20]; 14. 44J-Jesse Love[18]; 15. 17B-Ryan Bickett[15]; 16. 63D-Trey Burke[12]; 17. 55B-Brandon Anderson[22]; 18. G6-Cody Gardner[17]; 19. 8Z-Zach Pringle[3]; 20. 3-Howard Moore[5]; 21. 9$-Kyle Clark[16]; 22. 9-Chase Randall[21]

Lap Leader(s): Derek Hagar 1-10; J.J. Hickle 11-21; Tim Crawley 22-24; Blake Hahn 25;

Tiny’s Truck Repair Hard Charger: Harli White +13

High Point Driver: N/A

Provisional(s): N/A

2020 Sprint Week Winners: – Blake Hahn – 2 (8/14 – Creek County Speedway; 8/15 – I-30 Speedway); J.J. Hickle – 1 (8/11 – Lakeside Speedway); John Carney II – 1 (8/12 – Caney Valley Speedway); Seth Bergman – 1 (8/13 – 81-Speedway);

2020 Sprint Week Standings (Top 10): 1. J.J. Hickle 687; 2. Seth Bergman 657; 3. John Carney II 581; 4. Colton Heath 580; 5. Michael Faccinto 574; 6. Harli White 550; 7. Blake Hahn 539; 8. Jake Bubak 498; 9. Riley Goodno 495; 10. Robbie Price 492;

