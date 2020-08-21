Henry dominates for 6th Attica 410 win

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Cap Henry continued his dominance at Attica Raceway Park, driving to his sixth win of the year at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speed plant in the 410 sprints on Central Ohio Farmers/Columbus Equipment /Adkins Group Night, Friday, Aug. 21.

For Henry it’s his 9th overall victory of 2020 and the 11th of his career at Attica. Henry has now won six of the 10 Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints A-mains at Attica this year.

The only close call Henry had was with two laps to go when he bottled slightly on the cushion in turns three and four.

“I kind of got out of my rhythm….I thought that thing was only like 25 laps long. I could have swore I took the white flag three or four times. I never got back into a good rhythm after that. I about owned these guys a huge apology. Zack (Meyers) has been getting this thing so fast. We made some last minute changes and he did the right ones. It’s a lot of fun driving something this fast,” said Henry beside his Dragon’s Milk White, Beer Barrel Bourbon, New Holland Spirits, FK Rod Ends, Wings Unlimited, Kistler Engines, J&J Auto Racing, Linder’s Speed Equipment, Simpson, Ballistic Designs, Big D’s Pizza, Lead Head Water Fowl, Geck Electric, Nemesis Designs backed #4.

Matt Miller and car owner Rick DeLong had to borrow an engine to compete but they made it pay off at Attica as Miller held off several challenges to win his second Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast Late Model feature of the year at the track. It was his 10th career victory at Attica.

“I didn’t know where to run to be honest. The track’s been a little different each time we’ve been here. I felt okay but not awesome. A big shout out to Matt Carmody. We blew up our motor a couple weeks ago. He owns Jon Henry’s car but he was nice enough to let us borrow a motor,” said Miller beside his Dominator Racing, Rocket Chassis, DeLong Racing #3.

The only thing that would slow down Jamie Miller was a mechanical issue and he nearly experienced just that. Miller, the defending Fremont Fence 305 track champion, nursed a six engine the final hand full of laps, edging Paul Weaver and Kyle Capodice to the checkers for his third win of the season at Attica. It was his 27th career win at the track as he sits second all-time behind Weaver.

“I had to take it easy that last lap. This thing was only running on seven cylinders with five to go and the temperature gauge was at 280,” said Miller beside his Reedtown Tavern, Fostoria Mod Shop, Sloopy’s Pizza, Smitty’s Pizza, Phil Rister Racing, York Carpet, Crown Battery, Schriner Farms backed #26.

Shawn Dancer and TJ Michael brought the field to green for the 30-lap 410 A-main with Dancer taking the lead over Michael, Chad Kemenah, DJ Foos, Henry, Nate Dussel and Cole Macedo. A caution on lap two kept the field close and on the restart Henry vaulted from fourth to second. Another caution on lap four put Henry right on Dancer’s rear bumper and when the green flew the battle up front was on.

Dancer and Henry raced side by side for several laps before Henry was able to wrestle the lead away on lap 10 with Dancer, Kemenah, Michael, Dussel and Foos giving chase. At the half-way point Henry had built a three second lead over Dancer and increased it to nearly six seconds by lap 20.

Kemenah got around Dancer for second on lap 21 but the car on the move was eight time track champion Byron Reed who had stormed from 12th to fourth. Reed took third with four laps to go.

Henry caught the back of the field with about eight laps remaining and was content to ride behind them as Kemenah could only close to within 3.6 seconds. Henry bobbled once with two to go but kept his composure and took the win with Reed getting around Kemenah on the white flag lap to finish second. Kemenah, Foos and Dancer completed the top five.

In a caution-filled 25 lap late model feature, Miller immediately grabbed the lead from his pole starting position as two cautions prevented any laps to get scored. Four cautions within the first four laps kept the field close.

When the green flew after three circuits had been complete Miller and Ryan Markham battled hard for the lead with Mike Bores, Jeff Warnick, Devin Shiels giving chase. The final caution flew on lap 13 with Miller leading Markham, Bores Shiels, Matt Irey who had gone to the tail after an early race incident, Larry Bellman and Ryan Missler.

Bores drove into second on lap 15 and closed on Miller with Irey taking third from Markham who would go pit side on lap 19. Miller kept his car straight and smooth on the bottom and drove to the win over Bores who edged Irey, Shiels, who has yet to finish out of the top five in 2020 at Attica and Bellman rounding out the top five.

Matt Foos and Miller paced the field for the 25 lap 305 A-main and after an opening yellow, Miller quickly used the extreme high line to take the lead over Foos, Paul Weaver, Mike Keegan, Jimmy McGrath and Seth Schneider.

Miller quickly pulled away from the field as Foos, Weaver, Keegan and Schneider gave chase. A caution with seven laps in kept Miller within striking distance. But once the green flew so did Miller, once again pulling away while Foos and Weaver battled side by side lap after lap for second. The car on the move was 10th starter Kyle Capodice as he moved into fourth by lap 12.

Following a caution with 10 laps to go, Miller’s over-heating mount would not let him pull away as he had before. Weaver stayed within a car length while Foos and Capodice battled for third. The final caution flew with just six laps to go and Miller had his hands full on the restart with a closing Capodice and Weaver.

Coming to the checkers it was a three-wide drag race for the win with Miller holding off Weaver who edged Capodice for the runner-up spot, Foos and Schneider rounded out the top five.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Saturday, Aug. 22 on Foster Auto Body/Croghan Colonial Bank Night featuring the 410 and 305 sprints and dirt trucks. Gates open at 4 p.m. with racing under way at 7 p.m.

Keep tabs on the ongoing race schedule at www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park. For those who can’t attend the races, DirtVision.com carries all the action on pay per view.

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, Aug. 21, 2020

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

