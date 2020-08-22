Justin Henderson Charges From Mid-Pack to Win MSTS Feature at Rapid Speedway

_Front Page News, Midwest Sprint Touring Series, Rapid Speedway
Justin Henderson (Serena Dalhamer photo)

Midwest Sprint Touring Series
Rapid Speedway
Rock Rapids, Iowa
Friday August 21, 2020

Property Solutions of America Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 5T-Mark Toews[1]
2. 33-James Broty[2]
3. 20-Brant O’Banion[5]
4. 11X-Gregg Bakker[6]
5. 22-Kaleb Johnson[4]
6. 51A-Elliot Amdahl[3]
7. 10-Trevor Serbus[7]

Property Solutions of America Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 5-Eric Lutz[2]
2. 53-Jack Dover[6]
3. ACE-Dusty Zomer[1]
4. 83-Justin Henderson[7]
5. 17B-Ryan Bickett[4]
6. 24B-Joey Danley[3]
7. 23-John Lambertz[5]

Property Solutions of America Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[3]
2. 14-Jody Rosenboom[4]
3. 33B-Scott Broty[1]
4. 35L-Cody Ledger[5]
5. 2-Derrik Lusk[7]
6. 03X-Jamey Ogston[2]
7. 7-Johnny Sullivan[6]

Property Solutions of America Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)
1. 75-Tommy Barber[3]
2. 15C-Carter Chevalier[2]
3. 32-Dusty Ballenger[6]
4. 03-Shayle Bade[4]
5. 29-Brandon Stevenson[1]
6. 7C-Clinton Bruns[7]
7. 101-Chuck McGillivray[5]

Property Solutions of America B-Main (8 Laps)
1. 29-Brandon Stevenson[1]
2. 24B-Joey Danley[3]
3. 51A-Elliot Amdahl[2]
4. 23-John Lambertz[6]
5. 101-Chuck McGillivray[8]
6. 10-Trevor Serbus[7]
7. 03X-Jamey Ogston[4]
8. 7-Johnny Sullivan[5]

Property Solutions of America A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 83-Justin Henderson[9]
2. 32-Dusty Ballenger[2]
3. 14-Jody Rosenboom[5]
4. 20-Brant O’Banion[7]
5. 5-Eric Lutz[8]
6. 24B-Joey Danley[22]
7. 11X-Gregg Bakker[12]
8. 75-Tommy Barber[3]
9. 15C-Carter Chevalier[11]
10. 33-James Broty[10]
11. 03-Shayle Bade[17]
12. 51A-Elliot Amdahl[23]
13. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[4]
14. 35L-Cody Ledger[13]
15. 22-Kaleb Johnson[18]
16. 23-John Lambertz[24]
17. 17B-Ryan Bickett[19]
18. ACE-Dusty Zomer[14]
19. 2-Derrik Lusk[16]
20. 7C-Clinton Bruns[20]
21. 53-Jack Dover[1]
22. 5T-Mark Toews[6]
23. 33B-Scott Broty[15]
24. 29-Brandon Stevenson[21]

Related Stories: