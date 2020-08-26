American Racer Inks Three Year Extension With Must See

From Must See Racing

HOLLY, Mich. (Aug. 26, 2020) – The Must See Racing Sprint Car Series has announced that American Racer has extended its deal as the official and exclusive tire of Must See Racing for an additional three years.

The extension covers the 2021 through 2023 racing seasons.

“From the day back in March 2011 that MSR selected American Racer, their management team, engineers and our series distributor, Wayne Bishop of Michigan American Racer LLC has delivered on every commitment and promise enabling MSR to not only meet, but exceed, our three original objectives of safety, presenting a level and competitive playing field for our competitors, and significantly reducing tire costs for our teams,” Must See Racing President Jim Hanks said. “Tires are one of the most important components in racing, creating a difficult and complex dynamic for competitors and officials alike. As the overall costs of racing challenges race teams, the American Racer tire has leveled the playing field between widespread tire budgets, while significantly reducing all competitors’ tire expenses.

“I really appreciate and respect American Racer’s continued and ongoing commitment to product quality and competitive pricing,” Hanks continued. “Performance has been the foundation of our series and our outstanding relationship. The quality of our first-class race teams and their record-setting performances competing on the American Racer tire objectively speaks for itself.”

“It is with great pleasure we continue and extend our long-standing relationship with Must See Racing, showcasing our brand and American Racer tires with the World’s Fastest Short Track Cars,” added Specialty Tires of America Director of Racing Scott Junod.

The Must See Racing Sprint Car Series season continues Sept. 12 at Pennsylvania’s Jennerstown Speedway.

For more information on Must See Racing, visit www.mustseeracing.com.