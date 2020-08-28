We Are Working On Tickets For The 2021 Chili Bowl Nationals

Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (August 27, 2020) With everything that has transpired in 2020, there have been logistical delays that have kept the staff at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire from pulling and processing ticket orders.

All orders are now being processed by hand. Renewals are handled first, then new orders are done in the order they were received until all tickets are sold. Times and other event information will be published as the event draws closer.

The office of the Chili Bowl Nationals is open Monday-Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT) and can be reached at (918) 838-3777.

Quick Notes:

What: 35th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

When: January 11-16, 2021

Where: River Spirit Expo Center – Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Ticket Information:

Four-Day Ticket: $227 (Wednesday-Saturday)

Five-Day Ticket: $282 (Tuesday-Saturday)

Six-Day Ticket: $337 (Monday-Saturday)

Plus tax and shipping

Contact:

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

Mail: 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Orders are not taken via Social Media or Email

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:

Year – Driver (Owner)

2020 – Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Openwheel, LLC-Mike Larson)

2019 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2018 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2017 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2016 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 – Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 – Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 – Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 – Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 – Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 – Tracy Hines (Wilke – Pak)

2004 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 – Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 – Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 – Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 – Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 – Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie)

1995 – Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 – Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kunz / Rusty Kunz)

1993 – Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 – Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 – Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 – John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 – Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 – Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 – Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

VIROC Champions: Christopher Bell (2020), Tanner Thorson (2019 and 2016)Chad Boat (2018), Kyle Larson (2017 and 2014), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010)

Trade Show: A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Monday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel, and more are available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.

Lucas Oil Products is the title sponsor of the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. More information about the products available from Lucas Oil can be found at http://www.lucasoil.com. General Tire is the presenting sponsor of the Chili Bowl. A complete inventory of tires offered by General Tire can be found at http://www.generaltire.com.

Vacuworx Global is the title sponsor of the VIROC, which brings past Chili Bowl Champions as well as champions from around the world together for a single 20 lap race to see who is the best of the best. For more information about Vacuworx log onto www.vacuworx.com. For more information on past champions of the VIROC, log onto www.theviroc.com.

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals – Est. 1987 – Tulsa, Okla.