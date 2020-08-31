Selinsgrove Speedway Hosts Selinsgrove Ford National Open Qualifier For 410 Sprints Sunday

By Shawn Brouse

Selinsgrove, Pa – Selinsgrove Speedway will present the Selinsgrove Ford National Open Qualifier for Modern Heritage 410 Sprint Cars coming up this Sunday evening, September 6 at 7 pm.

The 410 sprints will race on Selinsgrove Ford night along with the ULMS Super Late Models and the A & A Auto Stores Roadrunners in a big holiday weekend program boasting increased purses for all.

The winner of the 30-lap, $5,000 to win National Open Qualifier will earn a guaranteed starting spot in the September 26 Jim Nace Memorial National Open paying $20,000 to win!

The sprint car program will also offer $400 just to start the main event, $100 tow money and a $200 Hard Charger Award courtesy of Kratzer Insurance Agency of Mt. Pleasant Mills.

Passing points accumulated in the heat races will be used to set the sprint car feature starting lineup.

Other ULMS winners this season have been Wyatt Scott of Garland, Chubb Frank, Bear Lake; Jason Covert, York Haven; Jared Miley, Pittsburgh; Doug Drown, Wooster, Ohio; and Matt Sponaugle of Wylie Fork, West Virginia.

The ULM S Super Late Models will compete in a 30-lap main paying $4,000 to win and $300 to start along with $100 tow money.

Max Blair of Centerville is the current ULMS series point leader with three circuit wins on the season.

The super late model race will be the final event in the 2020 Civil War Super Late Model Series – North vs South between Selinsgrove and Williams Grove Speedways as presented by Modern Heritage and RBS Auto & Trailer Sales.

The conclusion of the race will crown the Civil War Series champion.

The A & A Auto Stores roadrunners will be racing for $1,000 to win a 12-lap main on Selinsgrove Ford Night.

Adult general admission is set at $25 with students ages 12 – 17 priced at $15 while kids ages 11 and under always admitted for FREE at Selinsgrove Speedway.

Pit passes are $35.

There have been no repeat super sprint car winners at the track this season.

Lance Dewease is the most recent sprint car winner at the track after taking the Jack Gunn Memorial on August 29. Others have been Kyle Reinhardt, Freddie Rahmer, Danny Dietrich and Jason Shultz.

In late model action, Rick Eckert and Jeff Rine have each scored twice this season while single wins have gone to Brett Schadel and Andy Haus.

Founded in 1953, Selinsgrove Ford is located at 10 N. Susquehanna Trail, at the intersections of business Rts. 11 & 15 and Rt. 522 in Selinsgrove.

Offering a full line of new and used Ford cars and trucks with no uncomfortable buying pressure, Selinsgrove Ford also offers parts and full service for all your automotive needs.

Find the dealerships full inventory and more online at www.selinsgroveford.com.

Selinsgrove Ford is the official pace truck supplier of Selinsgrove Speedway.

