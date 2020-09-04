Max Adams Wins at Gas City

GAS CITY, IN (September 4, 2020) — Max Adams became the latest driver to take car owner Paul Hazen to victory lane on Friday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Adams won the non-wing sprint car feature over veteran drives Kyle Simon and Matt Westfall. Dustin Ingle and Brayden Clark rounded out the top five.

Gas City I-69 Speedway

Gas City, Indiana

Friday September 4, 2020

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. Max Adams

2. Kyle Simon

3. Matt Westfall

4. Dustin Ingle

5. Anthony D’Alessio

6. Brayden Clark

7. Cody White

8. Paul Dues

9. Korbyn Hayslett

10. Cole Kecham

11. Adam Byrkett

12. Shane Cockrum

13. Tyler Kendall

14. Aaron Davis

15. Ricky Lewis

16. Zack Pretorius

17. JJ Hughes

18. Evan Mosley

19. Matt McDonald

20. Brian VanMeveren