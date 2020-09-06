Mark Smith Returns to Victory Lane Saturday at ECM Speedway

BREMEN AL (September 5, 2020) — Mark Smith has visited victory lane frequently during the 2020 season but returned for the first time since June 27th after winning Saturday’s United Sprint Car Series feature at ECM Speedway. Smith used his outside front row starting position to his advantage driving to the victory over Jordon Mallett, Dale Hooward, Morgan Turpen, and Hud Horton.

United Sprint Car Series

ECM Speedway

Bremen, AL

Saturday September 5, 2020

Engler Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 47-Dale Howard[7]

2. 67-Hayden Martin[1]

3. 20-Jim Shuster[2]

4. 10-Terry Gray[4]

5. 29-Kyle Amerson[8]

6. 24-Kobe Allison[3]

7. 49-Mallie Shuster[9]

8. 7J-Gregg Jones[6]

9. 2-Josh Grimes[5]

BMRS Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 4S-Carson Short[1]

2. 29M-Jordon Mallett[5]

3. 17H-Hud Horton[7]

4. 23-Lance Moss[4]

5. 97-Dale Day[2]

6. 7C-Phil Gressman[8]

7. 83-Bob Auld[6]

8. 13-Chase Howard[3]

Butlerbuilt Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. M1-Mark Smith[2]

2. 17-Jared Horstman[7]

3. 10M-Morgan Turpen[1]

4. 22-Connor Leoffler[4]

5. 28-Jeff Willingham[6]

6. 44-Ronny Howard[3]

7. 93-Chris Sweeney[5]

8. 21-Aubrey Black[9]

9. 1A-Lee Moore[8]

Hoosier Speed Dash (6 Laps)

1. 47-Dale Howard[1]

2. 10M-Morgan Turpen[4]

3. 67-Hayden Martin[2]

4. 17H-Hud Horton[3]

5. 22-Connor Leoffler[6]

6. 10-Terry Gray[5]

B Main (12 Laps)

1. 7C-Phil Gressman[1]

2. 49-Mallie Shuster[2]

3. 24-Kobe Allison[4]

4. 13-Chase Howard[10]

5. 44-Ronny Howard[5]

6. 93-Chris Sweeney[8]

7. 97-Dale Day[3]

8. 7J-Gregg Jones[9]

9. 1A-Lee Moore[11]

10. 2-Josh Grimes[12]

11. 83-Bob Auld[6]

12. DNS: 21-Aubrey Black

Feature (30 Laps)

1. M1-Mark Smith[2]

2. 29M-Jordon Mallett[4]

3. 47-Dale Howard[6]

4. 10M-Morgan Turpen[10]

5. 17H-Hud Horton[3]

6. 10-Terry Gray[11]

7. 22-Connor Leoffler[13]

8. 23-Lance Moss[12]

9. 29-Kyle Amerson[8]

10. 20-Jim Shuster[9]

11. 49-Mallie Shuster[16]

12. 7C-Phil Gressman[15]

13. 24-Kobe Allison[17]

14. 44-Ronny Howard[19]

15. 93-Chris Sweeney[20]

16. 7J-Gregg Jones[22]

17. 4S-Carson Short[1]

18. 17-Jared Horstman[5]

19. 97-Dale Day[21]

20. 28-Jeff Willingham[14]

21. 67-Hayden Martin[7]

22. 13-Chase Howard[18]