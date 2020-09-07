Cummins Scores MSCS Victory at Haubstadt

HAUBSTADT, IN (September 6, 2020) — Kyle Cummins won the Midwest Sprint Car Series feature on Sunday night at Tri-State Speedway. The win was Cummins fifth of the 2020 season. Chase Stockon, Jadon Rogers, Dakota Jackson, and Critter Malone rounded out the top five.

Midwest Sprint Car Series

Tri-State Speedway

Haubstadt, Indiana

Sunday September 6, 2020

Feature:

1. Kyle Cummins

2. Chase Stockon

3. Jadon Rogers

4. Dakota Jackson

5. Critter Malone

6. Garrett Aitken

7. Donny Brackett

8. Kendall Ruble

9. Aric Gentry

10. Kent Schmidt

11. Stan Beadles

12. Brandon Morin

13. Jonathan Vennard

14. Chayse Hayhurst

15. Ryan Bond

16. Sam Scott

17. Chad Wilson

18. Eric Perrott

19. Chet Williams

20. Jeff Pritchett