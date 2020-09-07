Cummins Scores MSCS Victory at Haubstadt

HAUBSTADT, IN (September 6, 2020) — Kyle Cummins won the Midwest Sprint Car Series feature on Sunday night at Tri-State Speedway. The win was Cummins fifth of the 2020 season. Chase Stockon, Jadon Rogers, Dakota Jackson, and Critter Malone rounded out the top five.
Midwest Sprint Car Series
Tri-State Speedway
Haubstadt, Indiana
Sunday September 6, 2020
Feature:
1. Kyle Cummins
2. Chase Stockon
3. Jadon Rogers
4. Dakota Jackson
5. Critter Malone
6. Garrett Aitken
7. Donny Brackett
8. Kendall Ruble
9. Aric Gentry
10. Kent Schmidt
11. Stan Beadles
12. Brandon Morin
13. Jonathan Vennard
14. Chayse Hayhurst
15. Ryan Bond
16. Sam Scott
17. Chad Wilson
18. Eric Perrott
19. Chet Williams
20. Jeff Pritchett