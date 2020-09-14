All Stars To Contest Williams Grove Gunn Memorial Dirt Classic Qualifier Friday

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway is in action this Friday, September 18 at 7:30 pm with the All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprints Jack Gunn Memorial/Dirt Classic Qualifier for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars.

The 30-lap main for the 410 sprints will be 30 laps in distance and pay $5,000 to the winner.

The PASS/IMCA 305 sprint cars are also on the program for their only appearance of the season.

Adult general admission for the special show is set at $20 with youth ages 13 – 20 priced at $10. Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Gates will open at 5:30.

The 410 sprints will time trial to set heat starting lineups with Fast Tees Screenprinting of Thompsontown offering $300 to set quick time over the field.

With just four point shows to go in the 2020 season including this Friday, the chase to be Williams Grove track champion is as hot as one could possibly imagine.

Coming into this week, 2017 champion Freddie Rahmer is leading defending track titlist Danny Dietrich by just 100 points.

In fact, as recent as the September 4 event, the pair was tied at the top of the standings.

And now, enter Brent Marks into the fray for the crown as the Myerstown driver is just 135 markers back of leader Rahmer.

And to back up their attempted claims on the title, all three pilots have dominated victory lane at the track since late July.

This weeks special All Stars event for the sprinters will be another contest in the 2020 Hoosier Diamond Series at Williams Grove as well.

Aaron Reutzel of Clute, Texas, a seven-time winner with the All Stars this season is the current series point leader over California’s Cory Eliason.

Friday’s winner will earn a guaranteed starting spot in the Dirt Classic at Lincoln Speedway coming up the next night, September 19.

Run yearly beginning in 1983, the Jack Gunn Memorial honors late Williams Grove promoter Jack Gunn, a native of Hancock, Maryland.

Gunn was a Hall of Fame Promoter who heralded the speedway as promoter from 1967 until his untimely death from cancer at the age of 48 in 1980.

Kyle Larson won over the All Stars during a circuit appearance at the track back in July.

Reutzel is the defending Jack Gunn Memorial champion.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Twitter and Facebook.