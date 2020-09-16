Hayward Motorsports Teams Up with Brady Bacon Finish the 2020 USAC Midget Season

(September 16, 2020) – Hayward Motorsports announced on Wednesday that Brady Bacon would take over driving duties for the team during the USAC National Midget Car Series events for the remainder of the 2020 season. Oilfire Whiskey remains on the car as the primary sponsor. Hayward’s team is currently fourth in the USAC National Midget Series standings.

Bacon currently leads the USAC National Sprint Car Series point standings and has eight career USAC National Midget Car Series feature wins to his credit including the inaugural BC 39 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2019.

Earlier in the week Hayward Motorsports and driver Tanner Thorson announced they would part ways effective immediately. Thorson is slated to drive for Chris Dyson racing this weekend in Central Pennsylvania started tonight at Lincoln Speedway.