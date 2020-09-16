Second annual Hangtown 100 confirmed for November 19-21 at Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – September 15, 2020…The officials of Placerville Speedway and Matt Wood Racing are excited to announce the second annual Elk Grove Ford “Hangtown 100” will run as scheduled on Thursday-Saturday November 19th, 20th and 21st.

The event will once again showcase the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets/ USAC Western States Midgets, along with a support class TBD. As of now the grandstands will be closed to spectators, with all the action being covered by Flo Racing and enjoyed by those in the pits. If anything changes between now and then however, Placerville Speedway will put a plan in place for reserved seating.

“Everyone involved with the event is thrilled to make the announcement that we’re moving forward with the Hangtown 100 in November,” commented Elk Grove Ford President Matt Wood. “After last year’s success we look forward to more great racing and are excited to expand the Hangtown 100 to three-nights. At this point we are going to be running with the grandstands closed to spectators but are hopeful that everything moves along well by November and we can welcome back our fans. Pit passes will be available all three days. We will have more announcements in the future.”

More details on the second annual Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 will be out as soon as they are available. Last season’s inaugural running saw Elk Grove’s Kyle Larson capture a thrilling victory in both the main event and the overall points, taking home $32,000 for his efforts.

