McCune Wins Super Sprint Feature at M40 Speedway

JONES, MI (September 18, 2020) — Jimmy McCune won the Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints feature on Friday at M40 Speedway. McCune held off Aaron Pierce for the victory. The win was McCune’s second of the 2020 season. Jason Blonde, Tyler Roahrig, and Joe Ligouri rounded out the top five.
Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints
M40 Speedway
Jones, Michigan
Friday September 18, 2020
Qualifying:
1. 26P-Arron Pierce, 10.529
2. 88-Jiimmy McCune, 10.963
3. 42-Jason Blonde, 10.982
4. 26-Jeff Bloom, 11.353
5. 13-Joe Ligori, 11.446
6. 44-Teddy Alberts, 11.558
7. 7-Tom Jewell, 11.622
8. 99-Tyler Roahrig, 11.622
9. 10-Christian Koehler, 11.674
10. 15-Tim Hanthorne, 12.087
11. 11-Tom Geren, 12.194
12. 51-Josh Sexton, 12.412
Feature:
1. 88-Jimmy McCune
2. 26P-Aaron Pierce
3. 42-Jason Blonde
4. 99-Tyler Roahrig
5. 13-Joe Ligouri
6. 26-Jeff Bloom
7. 10-Chrisian Koehler
8. 44-Teddy Alberts
9. 7-Tom Jewell
10. 11-Tom Geren
11. 15-Tim Hanthorne
12. 51-Josh Sexton