Marks Holds off Madsen to Win the Opening Night of the Governor’s Reign

By T.J. Buffenbarger

ROSSBURG, Ohio (September 22, 2020) — Brent Marks held off a surging Kerry Madsen over the final three laps to win the opening night of the Governor’s Reign for the Ollies Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 at Eldora Speedway. Marks from Myerstown, Pennsylvania had to exchange slide jobs with Madsen over the final laps and dove under a slower car coming to the white flag, putting that car between himself and Madsen to secure the victory. The win was Marks’ fourth victory of the 2020 season with CJB Motorsports.

The victory was in doubt in the closing laps for Marks. Not only was he under pressure from Madsen, but smoke was pouring from his race car. After the race with fluids visible under the car Marks explained how he experienced some damage on the final green flag run.

“Somebody hit the cushion down there wrong I guess and pealed up a big clump of mud a couple of laps after that last restart and I just demolished that and messed up something up here in the front of the car,” said Marks as oil poured from his winning race car. “Honestly, it felt like something could have been broke, so I was a little leery and I was just trying to hang on.”

Marks was able to overcome the damage and challenges from Madsen for the $10,000 winner’s prize.

James McFadden took the lead at the start as Marks quickly moved up from fourth starting position into second place on the opening lap. Behind them Madsen and Donny Schatz raced for the third spot with Madsen holding onto the position.

By lap eight Marks was closing in on McFadden as he approached slower traffic. Marks made the move to take the lead from McFadden two laps later with a slide job in turn three and four. His started a wild exchange of slide jobs over the next three laps with Marks using a crossover move on McFadden and pull away on lap 12.

One late later Madsen passed McFadden for second position. David Gravel made his presence felt as well passing McFadden for third and started to chase down Madsen for second.

Just as Gravel caught Madsen the first yellow flag of the feature came out for All Star Circuit of Champions point leader Aaron Reutzel getting into the wall in turn four.

During the restart Sheldon Haudenschild came to a stop in turn one with a flat left rear tire. Haudenschild was unable to make repairs for the restart.

During the next attempt to restart the feature Madsen and Gravel bumped wheels with Gravel sliding into the inside wall and tipping over to bring out the red flag. Gravel’s team was able to make repairs for him to join the tail of the field for the restart.

After the race was successfully restarted Marks pulled away from Madsen while Shane Stewart moved up into the top three on lap 26.

Marks’ lead quickly vanished over the closing laps with Madsen right on his back bumper. After exchanging slide jobs with two laps to go Marks was able to make a daring dive under a slower car through turns three and four coming to the white flag that put enough distance between himself and Madsen to secure the victory.

Madsen, Stewart, Logan Schuchart from 21st starting position, and Carson Macedo rounded out the top five.

Afterwards Masen thought he had something for Marks on the long runs, but credited him with the move at the end making the difference.

“The car was great, we just had a big stumble problem on the starts,” said Madsen. “On long runs I felt like I could maneuver anywhere I wanted to go in three and four. With two to go I fired off a shot down there and sent it and thought it was going to be good enough. He got back under me though and that was that.”

For Marks it was his first time at Eldora with CJB Motorsports, which seemed to be a good fit for both parties.

“This is amazing my first time in this car at Eldora Speedway. They have always been fast here, and I felt comfortable. We were good all night long. It was a lot of fun.”

At the start of the night David Gravel broke Craig Dollansky’s track records at Eldora Speedway set in 2002 with a lap of 12.599 seconds.

The Governor’s Reign – Night #1

Ollies Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, Ohio

Tuesday September 22, 2020

Qualifying:

1. 41-David Gravel, 12.599 (NTR)

2. 1A-Jacob Allen, 12.736

3. 14P-Parker Price-Miller, 12.766

4. 71-Shane Stewart, 12.770

5. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 12.800

6. 17S-Sheldon Haudenschild, 12.835

7. 9-James McFadden, 12.848

8. 39-Sammy Swindell, 12.875

9. 2-Carson Macedo, 12.878

10. 57-Kyle Larson, 12.881

11. 5-Brent Marks, 12.935

12. 21B-Christopher Bell, 12.945

13. 21-Brian Brown, 12.958

14. 41S-Dominic Scelzi, 12.959

15. 17-Ian Madsen, 12.963

16. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 12.968

17. 17A-Austin McCarl, 12.972

18. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 12.973

19. 26-Cory Eliason, 12.975

20. 12N-Joey Saldana, 12.978

21. 14-Tim Kaeding, 12.989

22. 24-Rico Abreu, 12.990

23. 49-Brad sweet, 12.991

24. 15-Donny Schatz, 12.992

25. 3-Jac Haudenschild, 12.998

26. 83-Spencer Bayston, 13.003

27. 69-Brady Bacon, 13.011

28. 18-Gio Scelzi, 13.012

29. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.023

30. 39M-Anthony Macri, 13.027

31. 28-Tim Shaffer, 13.030

32. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.046’

33. 72-Daryn Pittman, 13.067

34. 11-Zeb Wise, 13.078

35. 5T-Travis Philo, 13.088

36. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.092

37. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 13.095

38. 13-Paul McMahan, 13.117

39. 10-Dave Blaney, 13.123

40. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.140

41. 3C-Cale Conley, 13.171

42. 67-Buddy Kofoid, 13.182

43. 70-Cale Thomas, 13.199

44. 15K-Chad Kemenah, 13.276

45. 22C-Cole Duncan, 13.309

46. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.319

47. 4-Cap Henry, 13.351

48. 99-Skylar Gee, 13.373

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps):

1. 41-David Gravel

2. 71-Shane Stewart

3. 57-Kyle Larson

4. 2M-Kerry Madsen

5. 1A-Jacob Allen

6. 17S-Sheldon Haudenschild

7. 41S-Dominic Scelzi

8. 11K-Kraig Kinser

9. 11-Zeb Wise

10. 5T-Travis Philo

Heat Race #2:

1. 12N-Joey Saldana

2. 87-Aaron Reutzel

3. 2-Carson Macedo

4. 49-Brad Sweet

5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss

6. 3-Jac Haudenschild

7. 72-Daryn Pittman

8. 83-Spencer Bayston

9. 28-Tim Shaffer

10. 69-Brady Bacon

Heat Race #3:

1. 39-Sammy Swindell

2. 21B-Christopher Bell

3. 14P-Parker Price-Miller

4. 9-James McFadden

5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney

6. 17-Ian Madsen

7. 3C-Cale Conley

8. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg

9. 70-Cale Thomas

10. 15K-Chad Kemenah

Heat Race #4:

1 15-Donny Schatz

2. 14-Tim Kaeding

3. 17A-Austin McCarl

4. 5-Brent Marks

5. 1S-Logan Schuchart

6. 39M-Anthony Macri

7. 17B-Bill Balog

8. 67-Buddy Kofoid

9. 99-Skylar Gee

Heat Race #5:

1. 18-Gio Scelzi

2. 26-Cory Eliason

3. 21-Brian Brown

4. 13-Paul McMahan

5. 4-Cap Henry

6. W20-Greg Wilson

7. 22C-Cole Duncan

8. 10-Dave Blaney

9. 24-Rico Abreu

C-Main (10 Laps):

1. 11K-Kraig Kinser

2. 83-Spencer Bayston

3. 28-Tim Shaffer

4. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg

5. 70-Cale Thomas

6. 67-Buddy Kofoid

7. 11-Zeb Wise

8. 99-Skylar Gee

9. 5T-Travis Philo

10. 69-Brady Bacon

11. 10-Dave Blaney

DNS: 24-Rico Abreu

DNS: 15K-Chad Kemenah

Dash #1 (4 Laps):

1. 2M-Kerry Madsen

2. 15-Donny Schatz

3. 18-Gio Scelzi

4. 39-Sammy Swindell

5. 21-Brian Brown

DNS: 12N-Joey Saldana

Dash #2 (4 Laps):

1. 9-James McFadden

2. 5-Brent Marks

3. 41-David Gravel

4. 14P-Parker Price-Miller

5. 2-Carson Macedo

6. 71-Shane Stewart

B-Main (12 Laps):

1. 17S-Sheldon Haudenschild

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart

3. 1A-Jacob Allen

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney

5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss

6. 3-Jac Haudenschild

7. 17-Ian Madsen

8. 39M-Anthony Macri

9. 41S-Dominic Scelzi

10. 4-Cap Henry

11. 72-Daryn Pittman

12. 17B-Bill Balog

13. 3C-Cale Conley

14. 83-Spencer Bayston

15. 11K-Kraig Kinser

16. W20-Greg Wilson

17. 22C-Cole Duncan

A-Main (30 Laps):

1. 5-Brent Marks

2. 2M-Kerry Madsen

3. 71-Shane Stewart

4. 1S-Logan Schuchart

5. 2-Carson Macedo

6. 1A-Jacob Allen

7. 9-James McFadden

8. 14P-Parker Price-Miller

9. 57-Kyle Larson

10. 15-Donny Schatz

11. 18-Gio Scelzi

12. 49-Brad Sweet

13. 14-Tim Kaeding

14. 21-Brian Brown

15. 26-Cory Eliason

16. 21B-Christopher Bell

17. 41-David Gravel

18. 7BC-Tyler Courtney

19. 39-Sammy Swindell

20. 17-Ian Madsen

21. 13-Paul McMahan

22. 17A-Austin McCarl

23. 17S-Sheldon Haudenschild

24. 87-Aaron Reutzel

25. 12N-Joey Saldana