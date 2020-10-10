Lachlan McHugh Wins Feature at Hi-Tec Oils Speedway

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
Toowoomba, QLD
Saturday October 10, 2020
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Qualifying:
1. 17-Luke Oldfield-10.822
2. 5-Cody Maroske-10.843
3. 2-Brent Kratzmann-10.855
4. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh-10.905
5. 59-Kevin Titman-10.95
6. 51-Tim Farrell-10.993
7. 78-Andrew Corbet-11.069
8. 21-Nicholas Whell-11.138
9. Q54-Randy Morgan-11.21
10. Q7-Aaron Kelly-11.214
11. 55-Jayden Peacock-11.231
12. 91-Taylor Prosser-11.308
13. NQ54-Richard Morgan-11.37
14. 74-Brodie Tulloch-11.444
15. 6-Michael Rowell-11.475
16. 37-Nathan Black-11.568
17. 85-Nelson Reddacliff-11.794
18. 69-Jason King-12.167
19. 45-Brant Chandler-12.247
20. 20-Nicholas O’Keefe-12.618
21. 73-Libby Ellis-12.672
Heat Race #1:
1. 78-Andrew Corbet
2. 59-Kevin Titman
3. Q54-Randy Morgan
4. 17-Luke Oldfield
5. NQ54-Richard Morgan
6. 74-Brodie Tulloch
7. 85-Nelson Reddacliff
8. 69-Jason King
9. 45-Brant Chandler
10. 2-Brent Kratzmann
Heat Race #2:
1. 51-Tim Farrell
2. 5-Cody Maroske
3. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh
4. 21-Nicholas Whell
5. 6-Michael Rowell
6. Q7-Aaron Kelly
7. 37-Nathan Black
8. 73-Libby Ellis
9. 91-Taylor Prosser
10. 55-Jayden Peacock
Heat Race #3:
1. 21-Nicholas Whell
2. 59-Kevin Titman
3. 5-Cody Maroske
4. Q54-Randy Morgan
5. 51-Tim Farrell
6. 91-Taylor Prosser
7. 37-Nathan Black
8. 20-Nicholas O’Keefe
9. 6-Michael Rowell
Heat Race #4:
1. 17-Luke Oldfield
2. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh
3. 74-Brodie Tulloch
4. 85-Nelson Reddacliff
5. NQ54-Richard Morgan
6. 45-Brant Chandler
7. 73-Libby Ellis
8. 78-Andrew Corbet
9. 69-Jason King
Dash:
1. 5-Cody Maroske
2. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh
3. 17-Luke Oldfield
4. 59-Kevin Titman
5. Q54-Randy Morgan
6. 21-Nicholas Whell
Feature:
1. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh
2. 17-Luke Oldfield
3. 5-Cody Maroske
4. Q7-Aaron Kelly
5. Q54-Randy Morgan
6. NQ54-Richard Morgan
7. 74-Brodie Tulloch
8. 59-Kevin Titman
9. 91-Taylor Prosser
10. 78-Andrew Corbet
11. 21-Nicholas Whell
12. 85-Nelson Reddacliff
13. 69-Jason King
14. 45-Brant Chandler
15. 37-Nathan Black
16. 73-Libby Ellis
17. 51-Tim Farrell
18. 20-Nicholas O’Keefe
Midget Cars
Qualifying:
1. 17-Rusty Whittaker-12.729
2. 6-Darren Vine-12.764
3. 37-Lachy Paulger-12.911
4. 18-Nathan Mathers-13.024
5. 5-Brodie Tulloch-13.050
6. 3-Mitchell Rooke-13.258
7. 88-Scott Jeynes-13.370
8. 36-Cal Whatmore-13.388
9. 8-Scott Doyle-13.722
10. 11-Charlie Brown-13.916
11. 93-Nick McDowell-14.528
Heat Race #1:
1. 18-Nathan Mathers
2. 5-Brodie Tulloch
3. 6-Darren Vine
4. 36-Cal Whatmore
5. 37-Lachy Paulger
6. 93-Nick McDowell
Heat Race #2:
1. 17-Rusty Whittaker
2. 37-Lachy Paulger
3. 3-Mitchell Rooke
4. 88-Scott Jeynes
5. 5-Brodie Tulloch
Heat Race #3:
1. 6-Darren Vine
2. 17-Rusty Whittaker
3. 3-Mitchell Rooke
4. 18-Nathan Mathers
5. 36-Cal Whatmore
6. 88-Scott Jeynes
Feature:
1. 6-Darren Vine
2. 18-Nathan Mathers
3. 37-Lachy Paulger
4. 5-Brodie Tulloch
5. 3-Mitchell Rooke
6. 36-Cal Whatmore
7. 88-Scott Jeynes
DNF. 17-Rusty Whittaker