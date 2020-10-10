Photo Gallery: GLTS Friday at I-96 Speedway Great Lakes Traditional Sprints, I-96 Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Max Frank (#25), Doug Stepke (#2), and Kent Gardner (#4G). (Jim Denhamer photo) Dustin Daggett (#85) and Steve Irwin (#0). (Jim Denhamer photo) Matt Westfall (#33M). (Jim Denhamer photo) Luke Hall (#9) racing with another competitor. (Jim Denhamer photo) Cody Howard (#10) inside of Mike Moore (#5M). (Jim Denahmer photo) v Max Frank (#25) and Kyle Poortenga (#31). (Jim Denhamer photo) Steve Irwin (#0) and Luke Hall (#9). (Jim Denhamer photo) Max Frank (#25), Doug Stepke (#2), and Kent Gardner (#4G). (Jim Denhamer photo) Matt Westfall (#33M) racing with Steve Irwin (#2). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jay Steinebach (#10S) inside of Mike Moore (#5M). (Jim Denhamer photo) Kent Gardner (#4G) raicng with Kyle Poortenga (#31). (Jim Denhamer photo) Brian Ruhlman (#49) and Steve Little (#53). (Jim Denhamer photo) Lee Underwood (#24) and Keith Sheffer Jr. (#86). (Jim Denhamer photo) Matt Westfall (#33M). (Jim Denhamer photo) Matt Westfall following his victory Friday at I-96 Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Matt Westfall following his victory Friday at I-96 Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Mike Astrauskas (#3A) racing with Cody Howard (#9). (Jim Denhamer photo) Related Stories: Westfall Wins Opening Night of “Roll the Dice” at I-96 Photo Gallery: BOSS/GLTS at I-96 Speedway Westfall Wins at I-96 Speedway Photo Gallery: GLTS 2020 Season Finale at Crystal Motor Speedway Galadja Wins Feature and Championship with GLTS GLTSGreat Lakes Traditional SprintsI-96 SpeedwayPhoto Gallery