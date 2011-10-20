Driver and Team Roster

With 2017 winding down its time to launch the 2015 version of the Driver’s Roster. Please use the form below to send us your information on plans for 2018. Please include your name and affiliation to the driver/team so we recognize our source properly. Also make sure to check out Hoseheads’ The Pits and IBRACN.com for other great “silly season” information.

Updated 10/30/2017 at 8:05 p.m. EST

Dewease, Lance – 10/30/2017: Kreitz racing announced on Monday that Lance would return to the 69K car for the 2018 season. (https://twitter.com/KreitzRacing69K/status/925021293124124673)

Goff, Chad – 10/30/2017: Goff announced on his Facebook page he plans on racing with the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series and Valley Speedway in 2018. (https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=10155223302703668&id=92574793667)

Malsam, Tayler – 10/30/2017: Rudeen Racing announced Malsam will drive the #26M car for the team in 2018/. Malsam plans to run a more fluid schedule, but will compete in the Midwest and on the West Coast. (http://tjslideways.com/2017/10/30/saldana-joines-rudeen-racing-two-car-team-in-2018)

Saldana, Joey – 10/30/2017: Rudeen racing announced they will field a car for Saldana for approximately 60 races during the 2018 season with Rob Hart as crew chief. (http://tjslideways.com/2017/10/30/saldana-joines-rudeen-racing-two-car-team-in-2018/)

Schatz, Donny – 10/30/2017: In a press release announcing a partnership with Sage Fruit Company Tony Stewart Racing stated Schatz will embark on his 22nd season competing with the World of Outlaws. (http://tjslideways.com/2017/10/30/sage-fruit-company-to-partner-with-tony-stewart-racing/)

Stewart, Tony – 10/30/2017: In a press release announcing a partnership with Sage Fruit Company it was announced Stewart would once again drive a TSR fielded sprint car in 2018. (http://tjslideways.com/2017/10/30/sage-fruit-company-to-partner-with-tony-stewart-racing/)

Send us your plans for the 2018 season!