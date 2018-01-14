Bell Scores Back to Back Chili Bowl Victories

By T.J. Buffenbarger

TULSA, Ok. (January 13, 2018) — Oklahoma fans had wait 23 years to see one of their residents win the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire. Saturday night Christopher Bell made sure the didn’t have to wait that long again capturing his second consecutive victory at the Tulsa Expo Raceway.

“To win this Chili Bowl last year was something that I’ll never forget. To do it back to back is something I’m just speechless for.”

Bell was locked in an intense tussle with Kyle Larson for the lead until Larson suffered mechanical issues with 13 laps remaining.

“Honestly, I really bummed about Kyle because I felt like we were going to have a good race there,” said Bell. “I don’t know when his motor was starting to lay down, but I started making up time on him. I followed him three or for laps there and I could tell it was struggling. That was really hard. I hate it for Kyle, I wanted to race that one out.”

Larson took the lead at the start of the 55-lap main event over Bell and Rico Abreu. Following a caution flag on lap 10 for Giovani Scelzi stopping in turn four Bell used the top of the track to take the lead from Larson.

After a pair of cautions for Shane Golobic and Sammy Swindell, Bell and Larson pulled away from the rest of the field. Bell started to catch the back of the field on lap 23 and allowed Larson to close in. Lap 26 Larson made his move boxing Bell in traffic to take the lead.

Larson extended his lead by lap 32 as Bell got hung up in traffic. Shortly after though Bell closed the gap as Larson’s engine began to go sour. Lap 42 Larson went up in smoke as Bell raced to the lead. From there Bell was never seriously challenged as he went on to victory. Abreu held on for third with Spencer Bayston and Tanner Thorson rounding out the top five.

Even though Bell was disappointed he didn’t get to race Larson for the win, he was thrilled to win again in front of his home crowd.

“Last year was so special because each year I got closer and closer to winning the Chili Bowl I could feel the atmosphere and intensity pick up every time they would announce my name. For an Oklahoma guy to not win for so long, then for me to get it last year was special. Going back to back though is even cooler.”

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

General Tire Championship Night

Tulsa Expo Raceway

Tulsa, OK

Saturday, January 13, 2018

N-Features: Top 4 advance to corresponding M-Feature

N Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 75X-Mike Griffiths, [1]; 2. 10-Jason Walls, [4]; 3. 44D-Evan Turner, [6]; 4. 46X-Robert Spino, [8]; 5. 87F-Taylor Peterson, [11]; 6. 2AG-Danny Clark, [9]; 7. 37F-JR Bonesteel, [12]; 8. 7Z-Roy Entze II, [2]; 9. 10T-Brandon Thomas, [10]; 10. (DNF) 2G-Terry Goodwin, [7]; 11. (DNF) 10E-Shane Pace, [3]; (DNS) 0B-Jay Ball, ; (DNS) 04-Nick Berry, ; (DNS) 22M-Chris Cochran, ; (DNS) 51M-Mark Maliepaard, ; (DNS) 19W-Darren Jenkins, ; (DNS) 57B-Bill Balog,

N Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 77W-Matt Juhl, [1]; 2. 00-Tristan Lee, [2]; 3. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky, [4]; 4. 2BX-Brett Becker, [7]; 5. 10K-Dale Johnston, [3]; 6. (DNF) 84S-Shaun Shapel, [5]; 7. (DNF) 30T-Larry Bratti, [6]; 8. (DNF) 898-Ryan Padgett, [8]; (DNS) 85-Matt Johnson, ; (DNS) 59E-Dex Eaton, ; (DNS) 7B-Austin Brown, ; (DNS) 6-Bill Rose, ; (DNS) 18K-Tyler Williams, ; (DNS) 926-Morgan Frewaldt, ; (DNS) 19N-Nick O’Neal, ; (DNS) 23P-Patrick Lawson,

M-Features: Top 4 advance to corresponding L-Feature

M Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 29-Anthony Nocella, [4]; 2. 33J-Jackie Burke, [2]; 3. 37X-Cameron Hagin, [1]; 4. 68F-Tyler Seavey, [5]; 5. 21H-Harlan Hulsey, [3]; 6. 52X-Craig Oakes, [8]; 7. 0W-Kevin Woody, [6]; 8. 75X-Mike Griffiths, [10]; 9. 7CG-John Ivy, [7]; 10. 69X-Alden Ostrom, [9]; 11. 46X-Robert Spino, [13]; 12. 10-Jason Walls, [11]; 13. 44D-Evan Turner, [12]; (DNS) 5J-Jeff Crook, ; (DNS) 1ST-Shane Cottle, ; (DNS) 8JR-A.J. Johnson,

M Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 22B-Troy Betts, [1]; 2. 8K-Chase Jones, [4]; 3. 21R-Kaylee Bryson, [5]; 4. 2BX-Brett Becker, [14]; 5. 2-Ryan Hall, [8]; 6. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky, [13]; 7. 721-Brendon Wiseley, [9]; 8. 3A-Bill Allen, [7]; 9. 11-Katlynn Leer, [2]; 10. 77W-Matt Juhl, [11]; 11. 00-Tristan Lee, [12]; 12. 56AP-Travis Young, [6]; 13. (DNF) 1P-Terry Nichols, [3]; 14. (DNF) 6B-Brad Kraus, [10]; (DNS) 4F-Chad Frewaldt, ; (DNS) 5M-Cory Klug,

L-Features : Top 4 advance to corresponding K-Feature

L Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 22E-Shane Stewart, [6]; 2. 68F-Tyler Seavey, [11]; 3. 37X-Cameron Hagin, [10]; 4. 2J-Cody Lampe, [3]; 5. 20X-Noah Harris, [2]; 6. 2DG-Elliot Amdahl, [1]; 7. 5F-Danny Frye III, [4]; 8. 20-Tadd Holliman, [8]; 9. 27B-A.J. Burns, [5]; 10. 29-Anthony Nocella, [9]; 11. 76J-David (Davey) Jones, [7]; 12. 33J-Jackie Burke, [12]; 13. 81-Jerry Hammock, [13]; 14. 74-Drew Rader, [14]; 15. 7W-Scott Walton, [15]; 16. 6M-Ray Seach, [16] Race ended at the 10-minute time limit.

L Feature 2 (4 Laps): 1. 11A-Brandon Gray, [1]; 2. 8K-Chase Jones, [13]; 3. 68-Ronnie Gardner, [8]; 4. 7CH-Kelsey Ivy, [2]; 5. 17K-Michael Koontz, [10]; 6. (DNF) 77J-John Klabunde, [3]; 7. (DNF) 3B-Austin Blair, [11]; 8. (DNF) 86C-Devin Camfield, [4]; 9. (DNF) 21R-Kaylee Bryson, [14]; 10. (DNF) 2BX-Brett Becker, [15]; 11. (DNF) 18S-Danny Smith, [5]; 12. (DNF) 56V-Matt Veatch, [9]; 13. (DNF) 17D-Dakota Jackson, [6]; 14. (DNF) 16C-David Camfield III, [7]; 15. (DNF) 22B-Troy Betts, [12]; (DNS) 83-Brad Thompson, Race ended at the 10-minute time limit.

K-Features: Top 4 advance to the corresponding J-Feature

K Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 55D-Nick Drake, [5]; 2. 22E-Shane Stewart, [11]; 3. 33K-Kyle Offill, [8]; 4. 8-Alex Sewell, [9]; 5. 68F-Tyler Seavey, [12]; 6. 42-Frank Flud, [3]; 7. 25S-Alex Schriever, [10]; 8. 0K-Don O’Keefe Jr, [7]; 9. 11K-Eddie Williams, [2]; 10. 31J-James Burke, [1]; 11. 5B-Bobby Brewer, [4]; 12. 37X-Cameron Hagin, [13]; 13. (DNF) 0-Johnny Murdock, [6]; 14. (DNF) 2J-Cody Lampe, [14]; (DNS) 93-Trey Lambert, ; (DNS) 27Z-Zane Hendricks,

K Feature 2 (2 Laps): 1. 88-Scottie McDonald, [1]; 2. 17B-Tanner Berryhill, [10]; 3. 68-Ronnie Gardner, [14]; 4. 69-Bryan Debrick, [4]; 5. 56X-Mark Chisholm, [5]; 6. 55T-Tony Everhart, [2]; 7. 5TT-Matt Stewart, [7]; 8. 7CH-Kelsey Ivy, [13]; 9. 11A-Brandon Gray, [12]; 10. 7S-Pat Schudy, [9]; 11. (DNF) 92K-Daron Clayton, [3]; 12. (DNF) 7RS-Merril Lamb, [6]; 13. (DNF) 7FF-Johnny Kent, [8]; 14. (DNF) 8K-Chase Jones, [11]; (DNS) 84-Phil Shapel, ; (DNS) 23L-Lee Lengel, Race ended at the 10-minute time limit.

Kevin Studley J-Features: Top 4 advance to the corresponding I-Feature.

J Feature 1 (5 Laps): 1. 14JR-Holley Hollan, [5]; 2. 7JR-JD Black, [1]; 3. 55D-Nick Drake, [10]; 4. 22E-Shane Stewart, [11]; 5. 77U-Chris Urish, [6]; 6. 8-Alex Sewell, [13]; 7. 2B-Jason Grady, [3]; 8. 68B-Blain Petersen, [7]; 9. 25P-Dylan Peterson, [2]; 10. 91S-Bret Barney, [4]; 11. 33K-Kyle Offill, [12]; 12. (DNF) 23A-Hannah Adair, [9]; 13. (DNF) 101-Chuck McGillivray, [8]; (DNS) 9K-Kyle Schuett, ; (DNS) 08-Kurt Blackaby, ; (DNS) 5H-Jack Hawley, Race ended at the 10-minute time limit

J Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 46D-Danny Faria Jr, [4]; 2. 96-Cody Brewer, [1]; 3. 17Z-Zac Moody, [3]; 4. 16K-Tristan Guardino, [7]; 5. 17B-Tanner Berryhill, [14]; 6. 1C-Clayton Christensen, [6]; 7. 71.5-Robert Bell, [12]; 8. 68-Ronnie Gardner, [15]; 9. 14T-Tony Rossi, [5]; 10. 9U-Doug McCune, [10]; 11. 51C-Shane Cockrum, [11]; 12. 95T-Brandon (Buddy) Tubbs II, [8]; 13. (DNF) 88-Scottie McDonald, [13]; 14. (DNF) 24F-Hunter Fischer, [9]; 15. (DNF) 59-Austin Shores, [2]; 16. (DNF) 69-Bryan Debrick, [16]

I-Features: Top 4 advancing to the corresponding H-Feature

I Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 32-Kody Swanson, [8]; 2. 4D-Robert Dalby, [2]; 3. 9$-Kyle Clark, [6]; 4. 5T-Presley Truedson, [1]; 5. 1T-Tony Roney, [3]; 6. 55D-Nick Drake, [15]; 7. 22E-Shane Stewart, [16]; 8. 17RB-Ryan Bickett, [9]; 9. 15X-Frankie Guerrini, [5]; 10. 71WG-Weston Gorham, [10]; 11. 3DG-Dustin Gilbert, [12]; 12. 7JR-JD Black, [14]; 13. 14JR-Holley Hollan, [13]; 14. 00M-Dillon Morley, [11]; 15. (DNF) 35X-Tyler Robbins, [7]; 16. (DNF) 3U-Mark Lowrey, [4]

I Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 2W-Wyatt Burks, [6]; 2. 15C-Carson Garrett, [4]; 3. 51J-Zach Madrid, [5]; 4. 1G-Holly Porter, [10]; 5. 14R-Jody Rosenboom, [11]; 6. 17Z-Zac Moody, [15]; 7. 16K-Tristan Guardino, [16]; 8. 1K-Brayton Lynch, [1]; 9. 44-Don Droud Jr, [12]; 10. 22D-David Stephenson, [2]; 11. 96-Cody Brewer, [14]; 12. 91-Jeff Stasa, [7]; 13. (DNF) 7SH-Slater Helt, [3]; 14. (DNF) 3T-Tim Barber, [9]; 15. (DNF) 46D-Danny Faria Jr, [13]; 16. (DNF) 14S-Rick Young, [8]

H-Features: Top 4 advance to the corresponding G-Feature

H Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 05N-Paul Nienhiser, [1]; 2. 97A-Austin Odell, [2]; 3. 32T-Trey Marcham, [3]; 4. 9-Matt Moore, [5]; 5. 32-Kody Swanson, [13]; 6. 41H-Brandon Hanks, [7]; 7. 46-Kenney Johnson, [6]; 8. 12-Billy Wease, [4]; 9. 21M-Michelle Melton, [11]; 10. 4D-Robert Dalby, [14]; 11. 9$-Kyle Clark, [15]; 12. 88W-Dustin Weland, [10]; 13. 12K-Landon Cling, [12]; 14. 5T-Presley Truedson, [16]; 15. (DNF) 83G-Matt Gilbert, [8]; 16. (DNF) 7MF-Chance Morton, [9]

H Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 47W-Dylan Westbrook, [1]; 2. 2T-A.J. Fike, [3]; 3. 10J-Kyle Bellm, [4]; 4. 29J-Logan Jarrett, [9]; 5. 57J-Jake Bubak, [10]; 6. 49-Andy Bradley, [5]; 7. 2W-Wyatt Burks, [11]; 8. 37B-Terry Babb, [7]; 9. 51J-Zach Madrid, [13]; 10. 10W-George White, [8]; 11. 15C-Carson Garrett, [12]; 12. 7SS-Wade Seiler, [2]; 13. 1G-Holly Porter, [14]; 14. (DNF) 9F-Zac Forster, [6]; (DNS) 4M-Alison Slaton, ; (DNS) 3E-Max Adams,

G-Features: Top 4 advance to the corresponding F-Feature

G Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 24S-Landon Simon, [3]; 2. 4A-Chad Boespflug, [6]; 3. 32T-Trey Marcham, [15]; 4. 6K-Sterling Cling, [4]; 5. 9-Matt Moore, [16]; 6. 76Z-Zane Lawrence, [8]; 7. 97A-Austin Odell, [14]; 8. 74J-Bill Jackson, [2]; 9. 17E-Blake Edwards, [10]; 10. 03-Warren Johnson, [7]; 11. 67F-Kyle O’Gara, [1]; 12. 88T-Tyler Nelson, [12]; 13. 4B-Ty Hulsey, [9]; 14. (DNF) 05N-Paul Nienhiser, [13]; 15. (DNF) 51S-Danny Sheridan, [11]; 16. (DNF) 35L-Cody Ledger, [5] Race ended at the 10-minute time limit.

G Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 99W-Korey Weyant, [1]; 2. 82M-Steven Shebester, [2]; 3. 9E-Rick Shuman, [3]; 4. 47W-Dylan Westbrook, [12]; 5. 74M-Adam Pierson, [10]; 6. 91K-Kevin Bayer, [6]; 7. 91M-Chase Majdic, [8]; 8. 111-Donovan Peterson, [4]; 9. 10J-Kyle Bellm, [14]; 10. 89-Patrick Bourke, [5]; 11. 2T-A.J. Fike, [11]; 12. 20D-Chris Dyson, [7]; 13. 29J-Logan Jarrett, [13]; 14. 2DB-Dusty Ballenger, [9]; (DNS) 00C-Grady Chandler, ; (DNS) 9D-Sean Dodenhoff,

F-Features: Top 4 advance to the corresponding E-Feature

F Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 18-Tony Bruce Jr, [2]; 2. 10C-Dalton Camfield, [1]; 3. 4P-Paul McMahan, [5]; 4. 7M-Cole Bodine, [3]; 5. 24S-Landon Simon, [11]; 6. 22A-Andy Malpocker, [4]; 7. 32T-Trey Marcham, [13]; 8. 321-Chad Winfrey, [7]; 9. 4A-Chad Boespflug, [14]; 10. 7J-Shawn Jackson, [9]; 11. 6K-Sterling Cling, [15]; 12. D33-Jacob Patton, [8]; 13. 7AUS-Mark Cooper, [10]; 14. 7-Shannon McQueen, [12]; 15. 22C-Dan McCarron, [6]; (DNS) 5C-Colten Cottle,

F Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [2]; 2. 19S-Matt Streeter, [1]; 3. 05L-Hunter Schuerenberg, [8]; 4. 53-Brett Wilson, [12]; 5. 11C-Chett Gehrke, [5]; 6. 3W-Brandon Waelti, [3]; 7. 99W-Korey Weyant, [13]; 8. 8M-Kade Morton, [11]; 9. 31-Travis Berryhill, [7]; 10. 47W-Dylan Westbrook, [16]; 11. 7D-Michelle Decker, [9]; 12. 82M-Steven Shebester, [14]; 13. 9E-Rick Shuman, [15]; 14. 2S-Travis Scott, [10]; 15. (DNF) 80-Josh Hawkins, [4]; 16. (DNF) 14W-Matt Westfall, [6]

E-Features: Top 4 advance to the corresponding D-Feature

E Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 45H-Harli White, [3]; 2. 1PW-Paul White, [2]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn, [4]; 4. 7F-Michael Faccinto, [1]; 5. 44X-Wesley Smith, [6]; 6. 57-Maria Cofer, [5]; 7. 18-Tony Bruce Jr, [13]; 8. 57D-Daniel Robinson, [7]; 9. 37T-Anton Hernandez, [10]; 10. 92L-Austin Lambert, [11]; 11. 4P-Paul McMahan, [15]; 12. 7M-Cole Bodine, [16]; 13. 29M-Joey Moughan, [12]; 14. (DNF) 93K-Riley Kreisel, [9]; 15. (DNF) 10C-Dalton Camfield, [14]; 16. (DNF) 11G-Mike Goodman, [8]

E Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 92M-Josh Most, [1]; 2. 32D-Casey Shuman, [3]; 3. 21K-Cory Kruseman, [5]; 4. 8J-Jonathan Beason, [6]; 5. 28-Kory Schudy, [7]; 6. 50-Daniel Adler, [11]; 7. 5CB-Chase Briscoe, [12]; 8. 5X-Stevie Sussex III, [2]; 9. 15D-Andrew Deal, [9]; 10. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [13]; 11. 4MR-Jake Morgan, [4]; 12. 19S-Matt Streeter, [14]; 13. 53-Brett Wilson, [16]; 14. 05L-Hunter Schuerenberg, [15]; 15. 51X-Austin Langenstein, [10]; 16. 21X-Shon Deskins, [8]

D-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding C-Feature

D Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 55X-C.J. Leary, [1]; 2. 1R-Thomas Meseraull, [12]; 3. 7X-Gage Walker, [9]; 4. 9P-Parker Price-Miller, [14]; 5. 73K-Kyle Hirst, [3]; 6. 68W-Jake Swanson, [2]; 7. 71K-Tucker Klaasmeyer, [8]; 8. 99P-Dillon Welch, [11]; 9. 23M-David Budres, [4]; 10. 69F-Ryan Smith, [10]; 11. 7F-Michael Faccinto, [18]; 12. 22Q-David Prickett, [6]; 13. 1PW-Paul White, [16]; 14. 1B-Travis Rilat, [7]; 15. 52-Blake Hahn, [17]; 16. 1H-Mike Hess, [5]; 17. 45H-Harli White, [15]; 18. 2DJ-Tyler Edwards, [13]

D Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 21-Daryn Pittman, [2]; 2. 71H-Hudson O’Neal, [3]; 3. 77S-Alex DeCamp, [8]; 4. 11E-Cory Elliott, [7]; 5. 2A-Joe Stornetta, [9]; 6. 17G-Dustin Golobic, [1]; 7. 15-Donny Schatz, [12]; 8. 47-Danny Stratton, [11]; 9. 8J-Jonathan Beason, [18]; 10. 87C-David Camfield, [5]; 11. 75-Bryan Stanfill, [4]; 12. 21K-Cory Kruseman, [17]; 13. 32D-Casey Shuman, [16]; 14. 92M-Josh Most, [15]; 15. 91A-Chris Andrews, [13]; 16. (DNF) 55K-Nick Knepper, [14]; 17. (DNF) 17R-Alex Schutte, [10]; 18. (DNF) 98-Clinton Boyles, [6]

C-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding B-Feature

C Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 63-Tanner Thorson, [1]; 2. 7A-Justin Allgaier, [3]; 3. 28A-Ace McCarthy, [4]; 4. 5D-Zach Daum, [11]; 5. 76M-Brady Bacon, [6]; 6. 55X-C.J. Leary, [15]; 7. 14H-Harley Hollan, [2]; 8. 5RJ-Colby Copeland, [10]; 9. 51-R.J. Johnson, [7]; 10. 9P-Parker Price-Miller, [18]; 11. 25B-Steve Buckwalter, [9]; 12. 1R-Thomas Meseraull, [16]; 13. 45-Roger Crockett, [5]; 14. 68W-Jake Swanson, [20]; 15. 5S-Chase Stockon, [14]; 16. 2X-Brent Beauchamp, [12]; 17. 7X-Gage Walker, [17]; 18. 73K-Kyle Hirst, [19]; 19. (DNF) 67K-Holly Shelton, [13]; 20. (DNF) 37M-Matt Mitchell, [8]

C Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 76G-David Gravel, [3]; 2. 17BC-Ricky Stenhouse Jr, [2]; 3. 39-Michael Pickens, [7]; 4. 21-Daryn Pittman, [15]; 5. 88N-D.J. Netto, [10]; 6. 77-Alex Bright, [1]; 7. 7U-Joe B. Miller, [5]; 8. 71T-Zac Taylor, [4]; 9. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [6]; 10. 3S-Brian Shirley, [12]; 11. 15J-Kyle Jones, [13]; 12. 2A-Joe Stornetta, [19]; 13. 71H-Hudson O’Neal, [16]; 14. 73-Jac Haudenschild, [11]; 15. 3F-Austin Liggett, [8]; 16. 11J-Justin Melton, [9]; 17. (DNF) 16R-Davey Ray, [14]; 18. (DNF) 11E-Cory Elliott, [18]; 19. (DNF) 77S-Alex DeCamp, [17]; 20. (DNF) 17G-Dustin Golobic, [20]

B-Features: Top 6 advance to the A-Feature

B Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 1-Sammy Swindell, [2]; 2. 24-Tracy Hines, [1]; 3. 63-Tanner Thorson, [15]; 4. 71-Ryan Robinson, [6]; 5. 67-Logan Seavey, [3]; 6. 87-Ryan Bernal, [5]; 7. 76M-Brady Bacon, [19]; 8. 47X-Tim McCreadie, [8]; 9. 67Z-Kasey Kahne, [4]; 10. 5-Jerry Coons Jr, [13]; 11. 28A-Ace McCarthy, [17]; 12. 2R-J.J. Yeley, [10]; 13. 3N-Jake Neuman, [7]; 14. 118-Scott Evans, [11]; 15. 5D-Zach Daum, [18]; 16. 2ND-Jeb Sessums, [14]; 17. (DNF) 73S-Sheldon Haudenschild, [12]; 18. (DNF) 7A-Justin Allgaier, [16]; 19. (DNF) 2D-Matt Sherrell, [9]; 20. (DNF) 55X-C.J. Leary, [20]

B Feature 2 (20 Laps): 1. 49ER-Caleb Armstrong, [3]; 2. 57BC-Giovanni Scelzi, [5]; 3. 4-Tom Harris, [1]; 4. 35TE-Chris Windom, [4]; 5. 77P-Billy Pauch Jr, [7]; 6. 84X-Chad Boat, [6]; 7. 76G-David Gravel, [15]; 8. 71G-Damion Gardner, [2]; 9. 4J-Tim Crawley, [11]; 10. 73X-Jason McDougal, [8]; 11. 39-Michael Pickens, [17]; 12. 21-Daryn Pittman, [18]; 13. 88N-D.J. Netto, [19]; 14. 25-Dave Darland, [14]; 15. 05T-Gary Taylor, [12]; 16. 45X-Bricen James, [10]; 17. 05-Brad Loyet, [9]; 18. 7K-Justin Peck, [13]; 19. (DNF) 77-Alex Bright, [20]; 20. (DNF) 17BC-Ricky Stenhouse Jr, [16]

#BCForever Pole Shuffle Powered by Pizza Express:

Race 1: Kevin Thomas, Jr. vs. Andrew Felker

Race 2: Tyler Courtney vs. Kevin Thomas, Jr.

Race 3: Chase Johnson vs. Tyler Courtney

Race 4: Tyler Thomas vs. Chase Johsno

Race 5: Shane Golobic vs. Tyler Thomas

Race 6: Spencer Bayston vs. Shane Golobic

Race 7: Brad Sweet vs. Spencer Bayston

Race 8: Justin Grant vs. Brad Sweet

Race 9: Rico Abreu vs. Justin Grant

Race 10: Kyle Larson vs. Rico Abreu

Race 11: Christopher Bell vs. Kyle Larson

Winner: Kyle Larson

A-Feature:

A Feature (55 Laps): 1. 71W-Christopher Bell, [2]; 2. 97-Rico Abreu, [3]; 3. 97K-Spencer Bayston, [6]; 4. 63-Tanner Thorson, [17]; 5. 87-Ryan Bernal, [23]; 6. 63D-Brad Sweet, [5]; 7. 39BC-Justin Grant, [4]; 8. 71R-Chase Johnson, [9]; 9. 27K-Kevin Thomas Jr, [11]; 10. 84X-Chad Boat, [24]; 11. 71-Ryan Robinson, [19]; 12. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, [10]; 13. 35TE-Chris Windom, [20]; 14. 67-Logan Seavey, [21]; 15. 17W-Shane Golobic, [7]; 16. 4-Tom Harris, [18]; 17. 49ER-Caleb Armstrong, [14]; 18. 77P-Billy Pauch Jr, [22]; 19. (DNF) 01-Kyle Larson, [1]; 20. (DNF) 37-Andrew Felker, [12]; 21. (DNF) 91T-Tyler Thomas, [8]; 22. (DNF) 24-Tracy Hines, [15]; 23. (DNF) 1-Sammy Swindell, [13]; 24. (DNF) 57BC-Giovanni Scelzi, [16]

Hard Charger: Ryan Bernal +18